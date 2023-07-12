Advertisement

humansHumans

Old Person Smell Is A Real Thing, And This Is Why It Happens

One study found young people could identify older people from their smell alone.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
share110Shares
An older woman smelling flowers.

People do not find the smell unpleasant.

Image credit: LL_studio/shutterstock.com

Here's a weird thing: a study in 2012 found that humans are able to tell whether someone is young or old based on smell alone.

In the study, researchers collected the body odors of different age groups by asking them to wear T-shirts in bed for five nights with underarm pads to soak up their sweat. These pads were then cut up and placed into jars, which were sniffed by lucky volunteers aged between 20 and 30 years old, who were then asked to rate the pleasantness of the smell and estimate the donor's age.

Advertisement

"This experiment suggests that, akin to other animals, humans are able to discriminate age based on body odor, alone, and that this effect is mediated mainly by body odors emitted by individuals of old age," the team wrote in their study, adding that "the mechanism behind this effect is not currently known, even in non-human animals".

The distinct "old person smell" or "nursing home smell" appears to be cross-cultural according to the study. It is known as kareishu in Japan.

boook svg

Related Stories

People Are Not Happy After Learning How Crab Sticks Are Madearrow
What Was The Egyptian Book Of The Dead?arrow
Dating Apps Disappointing You? Research Reveals Why Tinder Users May Feel Dissatisfiedarrow

"Elderly people have a discernible underarm odor that younger people consider to be fairly neutral and not very unpleasant," sensory neuroscientist and senior author on the paper, Johan Lundström said in a statement. "This was surprising given the popular conception of old age odor as disagreeable. However, it is possible that other sources of body odors, such as skin or breath, may have different qualities."

A separate study found that odor-producing component 2-Nonenal, "an unsaturated aldehyde with an unpleasant greasy and grassy odor," as well as certain lipids on the skin, increase as people age, suggesting these have a role in that distinct smell.

Advertisement

As for the purpose of producing and being able to detect these smells, Lundström's team tentatively suggests it may be to do with finding suitable mates. The team notes that older male insects are preferable to younger insects, with higher reproductive success, likely as it shows they have adaptive qualities which allowed them to live to old age. 

"Similar to other animals," Lundström added, "humans can extract signals from body odors that allow us to identify biological age, avoid sick individuals, pick a suitable partner, and distinguish kin from non-kin."

More study is needed to figure out the exact cause of the smell, and what advantage it might have for humans. 

The main paper discussed was published in the journal PLOS One.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • smell,

  • ageing,

  • body odor

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

People Are Not Happy After Learning How Crab Sticks Are MadeCrab sticks in a wooden bowl.
humansHumans

People Are Not Happy After Learning How Crab Sticks Are Made

clockJul 12 2023
comments2
share12
What Was The Egyptian Book Of The Dead?Egyptian Book of the Dead
humansancient ancestors

What Was The Egyptian Book Of The Dead?

clockJul 12 2023
share1
Dating Apps Disappointing You? Research Reveals Why Tinder Users May Feel DissatisfiedA man lays in bed looking up at his phone screen.
humanspsychology

Dating Apps Disappointing You? Research Reveals Why Tinder Users May Feel Dissatisfied

clockJul 12 2023
share16