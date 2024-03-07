Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Octopuses Already Had The Oldest Known Sex Chromosomes 248 Million Years Ago

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Octopuses Already Had The Oldest Known Sex Chromosomes 248 Million Years Ago

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Octopuses Already Had The Oldest Known Sex Chromosomes 248 Million Years Ago

When you’re onto a good thing, stick to it.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson
author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Photograph of a Two Spot Octopus

Octopus and squid use the same, well-established sex selection system, but it was the Californian two-spot octopus that alerted us.

Image Credit: D.J. Schuessler Jr/Shutterstock.com

The chromosomes in cephalopods that determine whether they will be male or female have been in use for at least 248 million years – longer than those for any other animal equivalent we have found. The longevity contrasts with other animal classes, which change systems far more frequently.

Not all animals use chromosomes to determine sex. Some do it using the temperature at which their eggs are incubated, creating serious problems in a warming world. Even for those that do use chromosomes, the process is not always as fixed as might be expected, as can be seen from the fact the human Y chromosome is disappearing.

Advertisement

Consequently, it’s not safe to assume that as things are done now, they have been in the past, but Dr Andrew Kern of the University of Oregon and colleagues have found one example of extraordinary stability. Their results have been posted in a preprint that has not yet passed peer review. “We stumbled upon probably the oldest animal sex chromosome known to date,” Kern told Nature News. “Sex determination in cephalopods, such as squids and octopi, was a mystery - we found the first evidence that genes are in any way involved.”

Until recently, cephalopod sex determination was a mystery; it was not even known if they used chromosomes or some environmental factor to determine sex. The first cephalopod genome was not sequenced until 2015, by which time a great many mammals had already been done. The genome was of a male two-spot octopus (Octopus bimaculoides), which couldn’t answer the sex question without a female counterpart.

It's a testimony to how low on the priority list marine creatures are that it’s taken another nine years for anyone to get around to giving a female O. bimaculoides the same treatment. Now, Kern and colleagues have shared the results of the female Californian two-spot octopus genome. 

The male two-spot has 29 pairs of chromosomes (no, having six more than humans does not mean one for each extra arm). However, the female had only one copy of chromosome 17 rather than two. Expanding the sample confirmed the team had not accidentally picked an unusual specimen – female O. bimaculoides only have one copy of chromosome 17.

Advertisement

If this wasn’t a big enough hint that this is the octopus’s sex chromosome, some of the proteins coded for by genes on chromosome 17 resembled those in human sperm and other parts of the mammalian reproductive system.

While in mammals (monotremes aside) it is females that have two copies of the same sex chromosome – the X – birds, certain reptiles, and some insects reverse this. In these animals, males get two Z chromosomes, while females get a Z and a W.

“It very much looked like we were looking at a Z chromosome in O. bimaculoides,” Kern said, but there was no W to go with it in females. Such a system is not unprecedented – butterflies and moths have something similar, as do some plants. Geneticists refer to it as ZO sex determination.

The question the Oregon University team wanted to answer was whether this was something specific to two-spot octopuses, and if not, how far it is spread through the cephalopod class. They tested three other species of octopus and each also used ZO sex determination. So, it turns out, do three squid species, indicating it is very old, dating back at least to the last common ancestor of these two orders. Vampire squid and cuttlefish were not included, but given the timing of their divergences from the studied species, it seems likely they use the same system.

Advertisement

This makes the system at least 248 million years old. On the other hand, chambered nautiluses, who broke away 455 million years ago, don’t carry this Z chromosome, so it probably evolved more recently than that. The oldest surviving sex determination system previously found is in sturgeon fish, thought to have appeared 180 million years ago.

Sex determination might be expected to be one of the most stable parts of the genome. After all, if one member of a population changes, perhaps by mutation, there are obvious problems in reproducing with those using the old system. Despite this, we know from differences between closely related species that some animal families change system quite often. Cephalopods, however, seem to be happy with what they’ve got – or in the case of the females, what they haven’t. 

The work, which has yet to pass peer review, is available as a preprint on BioRxiv

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • chromosomes,

  • octopus,

  • cephalopods,

  • Sex chromosomes,

  • Octopus bimaculoides,

  • sex selection systems,

  • cephalopod genome

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

"Tumblemageddon" Hits Utah And Nevada After High WindsTumbleweed on a US road.
natureplants

"Tumblemageddon" Hits Utah And Nevada After High Winds

clock17 hours ago
share72
Weird Seismic Signals Identified In 2010 May Hint At Upside-Down Ocean CrustA map of the south of Spain and the north of Morocco showing a series of concentric red circles converging at the point where the 2010 earthquake occurred.
natureplanet earth

Weird Seismic Signals Identified In 2010 May Hint At Upside-Down Ocean Crust

clock17 hours ago
comments3
share73
Colossal Squid: The World's Largest Invertebrate Is A Gigantic MysteryColossal squid specimin in a tank full of yellow water. A tentacle is laid at the bottom while the main body extends from the left.
natureanimals

Colossal Squid: The World's Largest Invertebrate Is A Gigantic Mystery

clock18 hours ago
share45