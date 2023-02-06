Nine-Year-Old Boy Becomes One Of The Youngest High School Graduates Ever

A nine-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has become one of the youngest-ever high school graduates after receiving his diploma remotely from Reach Cyber Charter School. David Balogan, who loves science and computers, has already begun working towards his degree in the hopes of becoming an astrophysicist that studies black holes.

According to David’s parents, raising a child with such talent has been a challenge.

“I had to get outside of the box,” David’s mother, Ronya, said WGAL.

“Playing pillow fights when you’re not supposed to, throwing the balls in the house. He’s a nine-year-old with the brain that has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding.”

David now comes in as the second youngest person to ever graduate high school, second only to a six-year-old boy in 1990 who then received a master’s degree at 14.

David said that his success is largely due to his amazing teachers, saying that they always “advocated for me” and that he can do whatever he put his mind to.

I think we can all agree: everyone needs teachers like that.