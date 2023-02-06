Advertisement

humansHumans

Nine-Year-Old Boy Becomes One Of The Youngest High School Graduates Ever

He's going to be an astrophysicist apparently, and science would be lucky to have him.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockFeb 6 2023, 14:41 UTC
share2Shares
graduation

He is already studying towards a degree. Image Credit: Anel Alijagic/Shutterstock.com

A nine-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has become one of the youngest-ever high school graduates after receiving his diploma remotely from Reach Cyber Charter School. David Balogan, who loves science and computers, has already begun working towards his degree in the hopes of becoming an astrophysicist that studies black holes. 

According to David’s parents, raising a child with such talent has been a challenge. 

Advertisement

“I had to get outside of the box,” David’s mother, Ronya, said WGAL

“Playing pillow fights when you’re not supposed to, throwing the balls in the house. He’s a nine-year-old with the brain that has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding.” 

Related Stories
boook svgHow Scientists Work Out What Ancient Hominins Ate
boook svgDNA Of Skull In Alaska Solves Mystery Of New Yorker Missing Since 1976
boook svgSite Of Ancient Egyptian "Great Revolt", Recorded On Rosetta Stone, Finally Discovered

David now comes in as the second youngest person to ever graduate high school, second only to a six-year-old boy in 1990 who then received a master’s degree at 14.  

David said that his success is largely due to his amazing teachers, saying that they always “advocated for me” and that he can do whatever he put his mind to. 

Advertisement

I think we can all agree: everyone needs teachers like that. 

humansHumans
  • tag

  • science and society

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

humans

More Humans Stories

How Scientists Work Out What Ancient Hominins Ateancient hominin skulls
humansancient ancestors

How Scientists Work Out What Ancient Hominins Ate

clockFeb 6 2023
DNA Of Skull In Alaska Solves Mystery Of New Yorker Missing Since 1976A snowy highway drives through pine trees in Alaska towards mountains and blue sky.
humansHumans

DNA Of Skull In Alaska Solves Mystery Of New Yorker Missing Since 1976

clockFeb 6 2023
share1
Site Of Ancient Egyptian "Great Revolt", Recorded On Rosetta Stone, Finally Discoveredthe rosetta stone
humansancient ancestors

Site Of Ancient Egyptian "Great Revolt", Recorded On Rosetta Stone, Finally Discovered

clockFeb 3 2023
share200