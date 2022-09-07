Advertisement

Humans

New World Speed Record for Solving Three Rubik’s Cubes – While Juggling Them

The unusual performance has been recorded by the Guinness World Records.

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Sep 7 2022, 10:00 UTC
Picture of a Rubik's Cube. Image Credit: Su_Gus/Shutterstock.com
Picture of a Rubik's Cube. Image Credit: Su_Gus/Shutterstock.com

Some really skilled people can quickly solve a Rubik's cube, other people can easily juggle, and it appears that there is a subset of people that can do both at the same time. Now, an incredible record has been established for how quickly someone can solve not one but three Rubik's cubes while juggling them. Li Zhihao from Xiamen, Fujian, China accomplished this feat in 3 minutes and 29.29 seconds.

The record was first established in 2017 in China by Que Jianyu whose 5-minute 6.61-second performance became a viral sensation. The following year, Que Jianyu shaved four seconds off in an Italian TV show about record-breaking performances. It took two years and a half for the record to be broken by Angel Alvarado from Colombia, taking it down to 4 minutes 52.43 seconds in 2021 and then to 4 minutes 31.01 seconds in April 2022. Now, Li Zhihao has shrunk the record by a whole minute.

Li is certainly an enthusiast of the most famous rotating puzzle cubes, with four other related records. He solved 195 cubes while suspended upside down, then solved 104 upside down but with just one hand. He and fellow enthusiast Ye Jiaxi have the fastest time of solving one by a team of two both in the air (12.59 seconds) and underwater (18.93 seconds).

[h/t: Guinness World Records]

