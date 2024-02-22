Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

New Species Of 23-Million-Year-Old Dolphin Thought To Snap Up Fish In The Shallows

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

New Species Of 23-Million-Year-Old Dolphin Thought To Snap Up Fish In The Shallows

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

New Species Of 23-Million-Year-Old Dolphin Thought To Snap Up Fish In The Shallows

It is thought Aureia rerehua used its thin, delicate teeth as a deadly cage around prey.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Digital Content Creator

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Creator

Edited by Laura Simmons
Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Skull view of the new species two from the whole skull from the top and bottom and four from each side.

The species name, rerehua, means "beautiful", referring to the exceptional preservation of the face and skull. 

Image credit: Meekin, S., Fordyce, E., & Coste, A; Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand 2024 (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

There have been a number of ancient fossil dolphins discovered over the years that are famous mostly for their big teeth, though one species lost theirs to slurp up squid. Most believe the teeth of these ancient dolphin species were used for thrusting forwards towards large prey; however, a newly described dolphin called Aureia rerehua has teeth that it is thought to have used like a cage instead.

The specimen, named OU22553, includes a skull, teeth, vertebrae and ribs, as well as ear and jaw bones. A. rerehua was collected from a limestone quarry in Hakataramea Valley, South Canterbury, New Zealand, with researchers estimating the specimen to be around 22-23 million years old. The skull in particular is extremely well-preserved and shows off interesting features, including a weak, flexible neck and unique sideways-facing teeth. 

Advertisement

The team think that this means A. rerehua would have scanned shallow waters hoping to capture small fish in a basket of teeth. The name Aureia comes from the Māori word aurei, "cloak pin", in reference to the shape of the dolphin's teeth, while rerehua means "beautiful", owing to the excellent preservation of the skull and face. 

A. rerehua is quite similar to other known fossils of dolphins from a similar period called Otekaikea and Waipatia, and shares features including protruding teeth, and shallow depressions known as fossae for the attachment of muscles. 

From the size of the skull, the team think this ancient dolphin species would have measured just under 2 meters long (6.5 feet). Inside the skull, the team found 24 teeth still within the mandible and 45 other teeth that were loose in the surrounding substrate.

The team also performed a phylogenetic analysis to find out where A. rerehua would have fit within the other known ancient dolphin species. They identified three groups. The first are the "Waipatia-type" dolphins, with cheek teeth and teeth with multiple denticles. The second group, the "Nihohae-type" dolphins, have flat skulls and shark-like dental crowns. The final group, the "Otekaikea-types", include the new species and have triangular temporal fossae and dental crowns of many different types.

Advertisement

The researchers think these different tooth morphologies between the groups meant that they tackled different prey or even had different strategies across the groups for prey capture. The new dolphin might have hunted by quickly snapping its jaws together, the researchers suggest. Its teeth were thin and delicate, rather than serrated like other known species.

The team concluded that the dolphin most likely would have foraged for prey in shallow waters, where it trapped fish species within its caged jaws after using echolocation. Its relatively small size and skull shape would have allowed it speed and maneuverability through this ancient habitat. 

The study is published in the Journal Of The Royal Society of New Zealand

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • dolphins,

  • animals,

  • marine mammals,

  • teeth,

  • fossil,

  • New Zealand,

  • Palaeontology,

  • hunting strategy,

  • feeding

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Over 100 Never-Before-Seen Species Discovered Along Deep Sea Mountain RangeA red bone. Chaunax, a genus of bony fish in the sea toad family Chaunacidae, is seen at a depth of 1,388 meters (4,553 feet) on Seamount inside the Nazca-Desventuradas Marine Park.
natureanimals

Over 100 Never-Before-Seen Species Discovered Along Deep Sea Mountain Range

clock2 hours ago
share18
Newly Discovered Cretaceous Mammal Was An Absolute UnitBlack sillhouette of Patagomaia chainko on white background, fossil bones found highlighted
natureanimals

Newly Discovered Cretaceous Mammal Was An Absolute Unit

clock3 hours ago
share16
Granite: Ancient Wonders, Middle Ages, To Modern MarvelsPhotograph of Brihadisvara temple, leaves in foreground
natureplanet earth

Granite: Ancient Wonders, Middle Ages, To Modern Marvels

clock3 hours ago
share23