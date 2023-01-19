Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine

New "Orthrus" COVID-19 Variant Will Likely Become Dominant In The UK

The variant has spread rapidly across the nation.

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockJan 19 2023, 12:21 UTC
woman nurse giving a covid test to a patient

The variant seems to have a growth advantage. Image credit: Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock.com

The new COVID-19 variant CH.1.1, named Orthrus, may be running rampant across the UK, and could soon take over from the current most dominant variants, according to government data. Orthrus may be responsible for around 25 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the UK, but some regions may be seeing it in 100 percent of cases, states the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). 

The UK is monitoring both CH.1.1 and XBB.1.5, which are both Omicron subvariants, as they appear to have a growth advantage over previous variants. Currently, BQ.1 is dominant in the UK and remains the largest cause of COVID-19 infection, though that may soon change. XBB.1.5 remains at low prevalence. 

Advertisement

Orthrus first emerged in November and has rapidly spread to counties across the UK, becoming dominant in Northumberland, Oxford, and North West Leicestershire, among others. In Blackburn, the upper estimate places a chance of 100 percent of COVID-19 cases being a result of Orthrus. 

The UKHSA will continue to monitor variants using genomic mapping, in the hopes of anticipating potential variants of concern. 

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
  • tag

  • medicine,

  • virus,

  • epidemiology,

  • covid-19,

  • SARS-CoV-2,

  • covid 19 infection,

  • covid,

  • Variants

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

UV Nail Polish Dryers May Damage The DNA In Our HandsUV-emitting gel nail polish drying device
healthhealth

UV Nail Polish Dryers May Damage The DNA In Our Hands

clockJan 19 2023
Transmissible Tumors: The Cancers That Can Spread Through ContactTransmissible tumor
healthhealth

Transmissible Tumors: The Cancers That Can Spread Through Contact

clockJan 19 2023
The Man Whose Heart Rate Reached 600 Beats Per MinuteA cartoon heart, with a line indicating a heart rate above it.
healthmedicine

The Man Whose Heart Rate Reached 600 Beats Per Minute

clockJan 19 2023