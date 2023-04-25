Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth

New COVID-19 Variant Causes Five Deaths In UK

It is not thought to be more dangerous than other variants at this time.

author

Jack Dunhill

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is a Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockPublished
share79Shares
covid

It is mostly prevalent in India, though it is spreading rapidly. Image Credit: JHDT Productions/Shutterstock.com

A new COVID-19 strain is spreading rapidly across the world and has already caused five deaths in the UK, according to a new UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) report.  

Variant XBB.1.16, nicknamed Arcturus, has been reported in 34 countries as of April 17 and has been isolated from 3,715 global cases, the UKHSA said in a technical briefing. It appears to have a growth advantage over previous variants and is expected to rise in prevalence. 

Advertisement

It is currently most common in India, with 61 percent of global cases originating there. From there, the USA, Singapore, Australia, and Canada make up the rest of the majority of cases. In the UK, Arcturus can be found in every region apart from the North East. 

With its prevalence on the rise, there have now been five recorded deaths as a result of Arcturus in the UK, though it is not thought to be any more dangerous when compared to other COVID-19 strains. XBB.1.16 is a subvariant of Omicron, as are all "Variants of Concern" that have been detected in the UK over the past 12 weeks.  

Related Stories
boook svgFemales Have Longer Small Intestines Than Males
boook svgFirst Fully Complete Human Genome Is Now Available To All
boook svgNew Gel Therapy 100 Percent Effective Curing Aggressive Brain Cancer In Mice

“XBB.1.16 is very closely related to XBB.1.5 (two mutations, one in the spike protein), the currently dominant variant in the UK,” Professor Francois Balloux, Professor of Computational Systems Biology and Director of the UCL Genetics Institute, commented

“In places that didn’t have an XBB.1.5 wave (e.g. India or China), it is expected to do well (as did XBB.1.5). Conversely, in places like the UK, it is not expected to have much of an impact on case numbers, and even less so, on hospitalisations and deaths. XBB.1.16 is still at low frequency here in the UK, but it may become the next dominant variant in the future.”

Advertisement

There have been reports that the new variant is also causing conjunctivitis, or “pink eye”, in children in India, though this has not been confirmed.  

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • health,

  • covid-19

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Females Have Longer Small Intestines Than Maleswomen longer intestines
healthhealth

Females Have Longer Small Intestines Than Males

clockApr 25 2023
comments1
share1
First Fully Complete Human Genome Is Now Available To AllIt took almost twice as long to finish the last 8 percent of the human genome as it did to sequence the first 92 percent. Image Credit: Zita/Shutterstock.com
healthmedicine

First Fully Complete Human Genome Is Now Available To All

clockApr 25 2023
share180
New Gel Therapy 100 Percent Effective Curing Aggressive Brain Cancer In Micenew treatment glioblastoma
healthmedicine

New Gel Therapy 100 Percent Effective Curing Aggressive Brain Cancer In Mice

clockApr 25 2023
share550