New Colored Images From Ingenuity Make You Feel Like You’re Flying On Mars

NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, recently took its first flight after a two-month hiatus due to dust, freezing temperatures, and low power as Jezero Crater experienced winter. Although just a short hop, it marked Ingenuity's 31st flight on Mars, and new colored images taken by the Marscopter make you feel like you are flying along with it.

The flight was to demonstrate that after the Martian winter, Ingenuity is still working well as it makes its way to join Perseverance in the ancient river delta it's exploring.

Now, some of the images snapped have been processed and shared by a member of the Perseverance team back on Earth who uses the pseudonym, Martian Dennis. The colorized images really show what’s it like to be 10 meters (33 feet) above the surface of the planet looking towards the horizon.