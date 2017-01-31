Advertisement

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

New Close-Ups of Saturn's Rings Are Gorgeous And Fascinating

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockJan 31 2017, 17:24 UTC

This image shows a region in Saturn's outer B ring. NASA's Cassini spacecraft viewed this area at a level of detail twice as high as it had ever been observed before. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

These images might be the closest we’ve ever seen of Saturn’s famous rings, giving scientists an unprecedented chance to observe some of their astronomical features and dazzling good looks.

Advertisement

The newly released images come from NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which is currently in the “Ring-Grazing” end-phase of its mission to study everybody’s favorite gas giant (no offense, Jupiter).

Some of the features picked up in this image haven’t been seen since the craft first arrived at Saturn in 2004, including details as small as 550 meters (0.3 miles), which is about the size of Earth’s tallest skyscrapers.

"These close views represent the opening of an entirely new window onto Saturn’s rings, and over the next few months we look forward to even more exciting data as we train our cameras on other parts of the rings closer to the planet," Matthew Tiscareno, a Cassini scientist at the SETI Institute in California, said in a statement.

This image shows a region in Saturn's outer B ring. NASA's Cassini spacecraft viewed this area at a level of detail twice as high as it had ever been observed before. And from this view, it is clear that there are still finer details to uncover. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
 
This image shows structures such as “propellers,” which are disturbances caused by the gravity of moonlets embedded in the ring. You can also see “straw” caused by the clumping of particles, seen as grainy structures within the rings.
 

"As the person who planned those initial orbit-insertion ring images – which remained our most detailed views of the rings for the past 13 years  I am taken aback by how vastly improved are the details in this new collection," said Cassini Imaging Team Lead Carolyn Porco of Space Science Institute, Boulder, Colorado. "How fitting it is that we should go out with the best views of Saturn's rings we've ever collected."

Advertisement

Cassini’s 20-year mission will come to an end in September of this year. From April 26 onwards, the spacecraft will embark on a phase called “The Grand Finale”, where it will dip in and out of Saturn’s innermost ring through a series of orbits. After that, it will dive into Saturn in one last blaze of glory.

As these images prove, you have served us well, Cassini.

This Cassini image features a density wave in Saturn's A ring (at left) that lies around 134,500 kilometers (83,500 miles) from Saturn. Density waves are accumulations of particles at certain distances from the planet. This feature is filled with clumpy perturbations, which researchers informally refer to as "straw." NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
Space and PhysicsAstronomy

  • space,

  • nasa,

  • Saturn,

  • cassini,

  • images,

  • Astronomy,

  • space porn,

  • Saturn's Rings

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Space and Physics Stories

The "Phosphine On Venus" Saga Has An Exciting New TwistVenus as seen by Mariner 10. Image Credit: NASA
Astronomy

The "Phosphine On Venus" Saga Has An Exciting New Twist

clockAug 17 2022
This Is The Photon Ring Around A Supermassive Black HoleImage of the photon ring of M87* (in orange) and the blue contours of the rest of the image. Broderick et al. 2022, ApJ, 935, 61
Astronomy

This Is The Photon Ring Around A Supermassive Black Hole

clockAug 17 2022
Black Hole Collisions Could Be Key To Determining The Universe’s ExpansionGravitational waves from the merger of black holes could help us settle the question of how fast the universe is expanding
Astronomy

Black Hole Collisions Could Be Key To Determining The Universe’s Expansion

clockAug 17 2022