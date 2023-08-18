Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"New Animals Discovered In Rock Art Of Famous Prehistoric Cave"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

New Animals Discovered In Rock Art Of Famous Prehistoric Cave

Conventional 2D photos can't always capture the beauty of rock art.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

share110Shares
A new figure, a large bovid that's possibly an aurochs, emerges from the rock art.

A new figure, a large bovid that's possibly an aurochs, emerges from the rock art. 

Image credit: R.Asiain/P.Saura

A closer look at a collection of cave art in Spain has revealed a number of long-lost animal figures and shapes that haven’t been appreciated for thousands of years. The researchers say their work highlights the importance of how rock art is often a three-dimensional medium that can’t always be understood in a two-dimensional image. 

The ancient artworks can be found at La Pasiega cave in Cantabria, an autonomous community in northern Spain. This part of the Iberian Peninsula is rife with prehistoric rock art, with some 100 caverns containing examples of etchings and paintings from the Upper Palaeolithic (between 50,000 and 12,000 years ago). 

Advertisement

Within the La Pasiega cave, there are a number of artworks depicting horses, deer, an extinct species of cattle called aurochs, quadrangular symbols, stripes, and painted dots. 

To gain a deeper understanding of the rock art collection, a team from Complutense University in Madrid imaged the walls using stereoscopic photography. This is the technique used to create images that appear three-dimensional by using two slightly off-set images, not dissimilar to the effect seen in novelty red-cyan 3D goggles.

The new imaging revealed the remaining body of the horse.
The new imaging revealed the remaining body of the horse.
Image credit: R.Asiain/P.Saura


This revealed that some of the rock art contained features that were previously not seen by the naked eye. Likewise, the imaging even revealed some totally new animals, three previously unrecognized animal figures, including two horses and an aurochs.

This is because the imaging revealed that the natural dips and dents of the cave wall were frequently used by the prehistoric artist to complete their illustrations. As the researchers note, their study indicates that archaeologists and anthropologists should get to grips with using three-dimensional imaging techniques when documenting cave art if they wish to capture the full story.

Advertisement

“Stereoscopic photographs have allowed us to recognize correlations between images and irregularities of the rock walls of the cave, which are not perceptible in two-dimensional photographs,” the study authors write. 

Rock art imaging in a cave showing a long-lost figure of a horse.
Could this be the long-lost figure of a horse?
Image credit: R.Asiain/P.Saura


“Palaeolithic rock art should not be defined only by drawn, painted or engraved marks but also by the topographical features of the rock on which they are inscribed – the two elements cannot be separated,” they added. 

The study is published in the journal Antiquity

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • spain,

  • art,

  • cave art,

  • archaeology,

  • rock art,

  • Palaeolithic,

  • iberian peninsula,

  • aurochs

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

A Big Population Crash Is "Inevitable" And It Could Get Messy, Scientist PredictsApocalypse city. Aerial View of the destroyed city. Apocalypse concept. 3d rendering.
humansHumans

A Big Population Crash Is "Inevitable" And It Could Get Messy, Scientist Predicts

clock8 hours ago
share270
One Of US History's Greatest Mysteries Happened 433 Years Ago TodayThe lost colony of Roanoke,an independent city in the U.S. state of Virginia,vintage line drawing or engraving illustration.
humansHumans

One Of US History's Greatest Mysteries Happened 433 Years Ago Today

clock9 hours ago
comments1
share42
Message Sticks Are Like The Wordless Language Of Aboriginal AustraliaAustralian Aboriginal men dancing during a local culture ceremony festival event in the tropical far north of Queensland, Australia.
humansHumans

Message Sticks Are Like The Wordless Language Of Aboriginal Australia

clock9 hours ago
share12