Advertisement

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

NASA’s Pathfinder Mission For Moon Space Station Leaves Earth’s Orbit

The CAPSTONE satellite has broken away from our planet's orbit and it is on its way to the Moon.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockJul 5 2022, 15:36 UTC
Artist impression of CAPSTON around the Moon. Image Credit:NASA Ames Research Center
Artist impression of CAPSTONE around the Moon. Image Credit:NASA Ames Research Center

NASA’s CAPSTONE satellite has a big mission ahead. It is but a small satellite, roughly the size of a microwave, which will test a crucial step for a human return to the Moon. And it has now left Earth's orbit to reach its destination.

Advertisement

In a few years, there will be a new space station in the heavens. But rather than orbiting Earth, it will be going around the Moon. It's known as the Lunar Gateway and it will orbit our natural satellite in a peculiar orbit, called a near-rectilinear halo orbit (NRHO).

This is one of the theoretical solutions to the three-body problem. General solutions are not stable, but there are solutions that work as long as one of the objects has a negligible mass compared to the other two. A space station there would fit the bill and would need minimal adjustment to its orbit. While the numbers don’t lie, testing is paramount.


So, CAPSTONE will take four months to travel to the Moon and then spend six months in that orbit. The data collected will allow NASA to be sure that the Lunar Gateway’s orbit will be a good one.

 CAPSTONE will come 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) from the Lunar North Pole and 70,000 kilometers (43,500 miles) from the Moon’s south pole. The orbit is expected to take seven days to be completed.

Advertisement

CAPSTONE will enter the NRHO orbit on November 13.

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

  • Astronomy,

  • the moon

More Space and Physics Stories

Here Are The Astronomy Photographer Of The Year Prize's Most Gorgeous Shortlisted ImagesRiverside of Funakawa in Spring. Image Credit: © Takanobu Kurosaki
Astronomy

Here Are The Astronomy Photographer Of The Year Prize's Most Gorgeous Shortlisted Images

clockJul 5 2022
First Continuous Time Crystal Spontaneously Breaks Time Translation SymmetryAn optical resonator containing cold atoms on the way to becoming the world's first continuous time crystal, breaking continuous temporal translational symmetry
physics

First Continuous Time Crystal Spontaneously Breaks Time Translation Symmetry

clockJul 5 2022
Previously Unseen Type Of Crystals Found In Chelyabinsk Meteorite DustChelyabinsk meteor
chemistry

Previously Unseen Type Of Crystals Found In Chelyabinsk Meteorite Dust

clockJul 5 2022