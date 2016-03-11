Advertisement

Space and Physics

NASA's Next Mars Mission Survives As New Launch Date Set For 2018

author

Jonathan O'Callaghan

Senior Staff Writer

clockMar 11 2016, 16:09 UTC
344 NASA's Next Mars Mission Survives As New Launch Date Set For 2018
InSight will "hammer" into the surface of Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA’s troubled InSight mission, an ambitious proposal to drill into the surface of Mars, has a new launch date: May 5, 2018. This means the mission will be going ahead and will not be canceled, despite a two-year delay.

Advertisement

InSight, which stands for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport, was supposed to be launching this month. However, in December a fault was found with its primary science instrument, a leak in one of its vacuum seals. This gave NASA the unenvious task of postponing the mission by two years.

Owing to the orbits of Earth and Mars, missions to the Red Planet can only launch when the alignment favors a trajectory between them; you can’t get there when Mars is on the other side of the Sun. These launch windows open every two years, which is why you often see Mars missions launch in batches. For example, this month also sees the launch of the European ExoMars mission.

So the small fault in InSight meant it had to be delayed by two years. But when it does finally arrive, now scheduled for November 16, 2018, we will be afforded some pretty interesting science from the surface.

InSight is a static lander, and when it touches down it will use a drill – or, more precisely, a “hammer” – developed by the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to delve 5 meters (16 feet) below the surface. Here, a probe will measure the temperature of the Red Planet to see how it increases with depth, helping work out what’s going on inside Mars.

Advertisement

"The quest to understand the interior of Mars has been a longstanding goal of planetary scientists for decades,” said John Grunsfeld, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, in a statement. “We’re excited to be back on the path for a launch, now in 2018.” 

InSight will use solar arrays for power on Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Lockheed Martin

Another instrument, from France’s national space agency, will measure the planet’s seismic activity, including supposed “Marsquakes” in its interior. It was this instrument that experienced the leak, which would have meant it was useless after landing, forcing NASA into the 26-month delay.

Advertisement

The spacecraft will be stored by Lockheed Martin for the next two years, but according to Universe Today the cost of the delay could be more than $100 million, which had led some to suggest the mission (which already cost in the hundreds of millions of dollars) could be scrapped. NASA says an official estimate on the cost will be announced in August.

It’s not clear how this money will be scraped from NASA’s already tight budget, but one would hope that it doesn’t come at the cost of one of the other exciting missions NASA is working on. For now, though, the scientists who worked on InSight can be safe in the knowledge it is going ahead.

Space and Physics

  • nasa,

  • Mars,

  • drill,

  • Red Planet,

  • Insight mission

More Space and Physics Stories

The "Phosphine On Venus" Saga Has An Exciting New TwistVenus as seen by Mariner 10. Image Credit: NASA
Astronomy

The "Phosphine On Venus" Saga Has An Exciting New Twist

clockAug 17 2022
This Is The Photon Ring Around A Supermassive Black HoleImage of the photon ring of M87* (in orange) and the blue contours of the rest of the image. Broderick et al. 2022, ApJ, 935, 61
Astronomy

This Is The Photon Ring Around A Supermassive Black Hole

clockAug 17 2022
Black Hole Collisions Could Be Key To Determining The Universe’s ExpansionGravitational waves from the merger of black holes could help us settle the question of how fast the universe is expanding
Astronomy

Black Hole Collisions Could Be Key To Determining The Universe’s Expansion

clockAug 17 2022