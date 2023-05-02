Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

NASA's New Black Holes Animation Will Make You Feel Like An Insignificant Speck Of Carbon

The new video reveals the truly enormous size of the universe's biggest black holes.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
This frame from NASA’s new animation compares the sizes of three supermassive black holes in relation to planetary orbits in our solar system. At top left, unlabeled, is the black hole at the center of the Circinus galaxy. Below it lies the giant black hole in galaxy M32. And at right is the more massive black hole at the heart of our own Milky Way galaxy.

Yeah, supermassive black holes are that big. Image Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab

Supermassive black holes are impressive objects. They can weigh from a few hundred thousand to billions of times the mass of the Sun. A gravitational pull from which nothing, not even light, can escape. These objects are incredibly dense, and density is about mass and volume so it’s important to understand how big these giants are. Fortunately, NASA has just released a fantastic animation to show just how huge these incredible objects can get.

Included are some of the most famous supermassive black holes, such as Cygnus A or the small black hole at the center of dwarf galaxy J1601+3113. Obviously, Sagittarius A* had to make an appearance, it is after all our friendly neighborhood supermassive black hole, sitting quietly at the center of our galaxy, and one of the two we have directly imaged.

Advertisement


The animation also shows the closest supermassive black hole pair to Earth, inside galaxy NGC 7727. They have wildly different masses: one weighs 6 million solar masses and the other more than 150 million Suns. The pair are about 1,600 light-years apart and are destined to merge within 250 million years – a collision that will release lots of gravitational waves.

“Since 2015, gravitational wave observatories on Earth have detected the mergers of black holes with a few dozen solar masses thanks to the tiny ripples in space-time these events produce,” Goddard astrophysicist Ira Thorpe, said in a press release accompanying the video. “Mergers of supermassive black holes will produce waves of much lower frequencies which can be detected using a space-based observatory millions of times larger than its Earth-based counterparts.”

Related Stories
boook svgWater Vapour Spotted By JWST – But From An Earth-Sized Planet Or Its Star?
boook svgNASA's Found A Way To Keep Voyager 2’s Full Science Operations Going Until 2026
boook svgDwarf Planet Quaoar Has A Second Explanation-Defying Ring

The Romans used to say Dulcis in Fundo, the best (sweetest) for last. We don’t know if these two are the best but they certainly embody the super in supermassive. There is of course M87*, the other black hole that got a direct picture, which has been recently enhanced with AI. This cosmic scoundrel has also been caught releasing its famous jet on camera. M87* already dwarfs the solar system… and then you see the size of TON 618. This is currently believed to be the heaviest supermassive black hole, and the heaviest object in the universe, containing around 60 billion times the mass of the Sun inside itself.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • black hole,

  • Supermassive Black Hole,

  • Astronomy

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Water Vapour Spotted By JWST – But From An Earth-Sized Planet Or Its Star?This artist concept represents the rocky exoplanet GJ 486 b, which orbits a red dwarf star that is only 26 light-years away in the constellation Virgo
spaceAstronomy

Water Vapour Spotted By JWST – But From An Earth-Sized Planet Or Its Star?

clockMay 2 2023
NASA's Found A Way To Keep Voyager 2’s Full Science Operations Going Until 2026Voyager 2's scientific instruments have got a reprieve thanks to the turning off of a tiny draw of power.
spaceAstronomy

NASA's Found A Way To Keep Voyager 2’s Full Science Operations Going Until 2026

clockMay 1 2023
comments1
share1.2k
Dwarf Planet Quaoar Has A Second Explanation-Defying RingArtist impression of Quaoar, its moon Weywot and the newly discovered rings with the Sun in the far far distance.
spaceAstronomy

Dwarf Planet Quaoar Has A Second Explanation-Defying Ring

clockMay 1 2023
comments1
share160