NASA's Artemis I Will Make History This Weekend – Here’s How To Watch Live

After one scrubbed launched attempt this week, NASA’s return to the Moon is scheduled for this Saturday – and you can watch this slice of history live right here.

The mission is the maiden voyage of the Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket ever built; and the Orion spacecraft, which is being tested to guarantee future astronauts' safety with the goal of sending humans back to the Moon in just a few years' time.

The rocket will launch from the historic Launch Pad 39B (Apollo and Skylab both launched from here) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Saturday, September 3. The launch window opens at 2:17 pm EDT (7:17 pm UTC) and will stay open for two hours, though it's likely the launch will take place as soon as the window opens.

This mission will send a spacecraft designed for humans farther than ever before and demonstrate that the technology is ready to send astronauts into deep space safely – and even take them to the surface of the Moon. If this test is successful, the first woman and the first person of color might be putting a foot on the Moon in just a few years' time.

How to watch Artemis I launch live

Thousands traveled to Cape Canaveral for the first launch attempt on Monday and thousands are likely to do it again this weekend. But don’t worry if you're not one of them, you can watch this slice of space exploration history live wherever you are in the world.

The two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 pm EDT (7:17 pm UTC) on Saturday, September 6 and you can watch the live stream on our Facebook page right here. You can also watch it live on NASA TV, on its website, and multiple social media platforms. You can even follow the mighty rocket on its journey to the Moon in real-time with the Virtual Telescope's live stream.

This isn't just another rocket launch, this is the start of a new era of space exploration. First stop the Moon, next stop, Mars?