Advertisement

Space and Physics

NASA's Artemis I Will Make History This Weekend – Here’s How To Watch Live

The first step to taking humans back to the Moon starts now.

author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

clockSep 2 2022, 14:03 UTC
The huge SLS rocket on its launchad with a sunset behind it, ready to take Aretemis to the Moon
Liftoff is set for a two-hour window that starts at 2.17 pm EDT Saturday, September 3. Image credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky

After one scrubbed launched attempt this week, NASA’s return to the Moon is scheduled for this Saturday – and you can watch this slice of history live right here.

The mission is the maiden voyage of the Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket ever built; and the Orion spacecraft, which is being tested to guarantee future astronauts' safety with the goal of sending humans back to the Moon in just a few years' time.

Advertisement

The rocket will launch from the historic Launch Pad 39B (Apollo and Skylab both launched from here) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Saturday, September 3. The launch window opens at 2:17 pm EDT (7:17 pm UTC) and will stay open for two hours, though it's likely the launch will take place as soon as the window opens.

This mission will send a spacecraft designed for humans farther than ever before and demonstrate that the technology is ready to send astronauts into deep space safely – and even take them to the surface of the Moon. If this test is successful, the first woman and the first person of color might be putting a foot on the Moon in just a few years' time.

How to watch Artemis I launch live

Thousands traveled to Cape Canaveral for the first launch attempt on Monday and thousands are likely to do it again this weekend. But don’t worry if you're not one of them, you can watch this slice of space exploration history live wherever you are in the world.

Advertisement

The two-hour launch window opens at 2:17 pm EDT (7:17 pm UTC) on Saturday, September 6 and you can watch the live stream on our Facebook page right here. You can also watch it live on NASA TV, on its website, and multiple social media platforms. You can even follow the mighty rocket on its journey to the Moon in real-time with the Virtual Telescope's live stream

This isn't just another rocket launch, this is the start of a new era of space exploration. First stop the Moon, next stop, Mars? 

Space and Physics

  • nasa,

  • moon,

  • rocket launch,

  • Artemis I

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

Katy is Managing Editor at IFLScience where she oversees editorial content from News articles to Features, and even occasionally writes some.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

More Space and Physics Stories

Incredible Remastered Apollo Moon Photos Reveal Details Like We’ve Never SeenGemini IV astronaut Ed White floats in space
Astronomy

Incredible Remastered Apollo Moon Photos Reveal Details Like We’ve Never Seen

clockSep 2 2022
Quantum Matter Is Being Studied At A Temperature 3 Billion Times Colder Than Deep SpaceArtist impression of complex magnetic correlation of fermions in a lattive. Image Credit: Ella Maru Studio /Courtesy of K. Hazzard/Rice University
physics

Quantum Matter Is Being Studied At A Temperature 3 Billion Times Colder Than Deep Space

clockSep 2 2022
JWST Snaps Its First Image Of An Exoplanet – And It’s A Very Weird WorldFour views of the exoplanet HIP 65426b. Image Credit: NASA/ESA/CSA, A Carter (UCSC), the ERS 1386 team, and A. Pagan (STScI)
Astronomy

JWST Snaps Its First Image Of An Exoplanet – And It’s A Very Weird World

clockSep 1 2022