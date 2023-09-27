Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"NASA Releases 20-Year Video Of The Most Amazing Star We Know"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

NASA Releases 20-Year Video Of The Most Amazing Star We Know

Eta Carinae’s stunning explosion was possibly the most dramatic astronomical event humanity has ever witnessed and NASA has released a new time-lapse of its aftermath.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

share56Shares
Eta Carinae is a strong contender for the next star in the Milky Way to go supernova.

Eta Carinae is a strong contender for the next star in the Milky Way to go supernova.

Image credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC; Ultraviolet/Optical: NASA/STScI; Combined Image: NASA/ESA/N. Smith (University of Arizona), J. Morse (BoldlyGo Institute) and A. Pagan

Twenty-one years of observations from the Chandra X-ray Observatory have been put together to make a film of Eta Carinae. The movie traces the after-effects of an explosion so large we lack adjectives to convey its scale.

For 18 years in the mid-19th century, the leaderboard of brightest stars was upended when the previously faint star Eta Carinae entered the charts, peaking several times in second place, behind only Sirius. The world had seen nothing like it since Kepler’s supernova in 1604, and Eta Carinae stayed bright a great deal longer. The star responsible is now shrouded in dust thrown off in that event, frustrating optical astronomers in their quest to understand what happened, but instruments operating in other parts of the spectrum, like X-rays, have more success.

Advertisement

Dust wasn’t the only thing that impeded observations of Eta Carinae. It lies so far south that none of the era’s largest telescopes could see it. It’s only in recent decades, when leading instruments were built high in the Andes and space telescopes became able to see the whole sky that astronomers have started to play catch-up.

Eta Carinae is actually two large stars. The smaller has a mass around 30-80 times that of the Sun. The larger is thought to currently be around 90-100 solar masses. This makes it among the most massive stars in our region of the galaxy, but 200 years ago it was more enormous still. The so-called “Great Eruption” that produced the extra brightness threw off between 10 and 45 times the mass of the Sun, explaining why we need instruments like Chandra to see within.

boook svg

Related Stories

Most Distant Gravitational Lensing Galaxy Reveals A Perfect Einstein Ringarrow
Antimatter Definitely Goes Down With Gravity, Just Like Regular Matterarrow
"Black Dust And Debris": NASA Opens Lid Of Asteroid Sample Capsulearrow

 

Even Chandra lacks the resolution to see the two stars separately, but the distorted ring of X-ray emissions it can detect has given astronomers a lot of insight into their behavior.

Advertisement

These observations reveal material thrown off in the Great Eruption is expanding at a phenomenal 7 million kilometers an hour (4.5 million mph). At that speed, it would get from the Sun to the Earth in less than a day.

The cloud of material surrounding Eta Carinae, thrown off in the Great Eruption and prior events, is known as the Homunculus Nebula. The first X-ray telescopes revealed a bright ring of sources within it. It’s only now, however, that astronomers have detected a secondary shell of X-ray production three times larger.

“We’ve interpreted this faint X-ray shell as the blast wave from the Great Eruption in the 1840s,” said NASA’s Dr Michael Corcoran in a statement. “It tells an important part of Eta Carinae’s backstory that we wouldn’t otherwise have known.”

Eta Carinae's complex surroundings reveals the interactions between the legacies of at least two eruptions
Eta Carinae's complex surroundings reveal the interactions between the legacies of at least two eruptions
Image Credit: NASA/SAO/GSFC/M. Corcoran et al.


The similarity in the shape of the shell and Homunculus led Corcoran and colleagues to conclude both are products of the same event. They think the Great Eruption preceded another event between 800 and 220 years ago. Low-density gas from this event is moving immensely fast by human standards, but still slow enough material from the Great Eruption is catching up, creating a shock wave that reaches millions of degrees and releases the X-rays Chandra sees. The visible material in the Homunculus lags behind, moving at about a third of the speed.

Advertisement

“The shape of this faint X-ray shell is a plot twist in my mind,” said Dr Kenji Hamaguchi of the University of Maryland. “It shows us that the faint shell, the Homunculus, and the bright inner ring likely all come from eruptions from the star system.”

Eventually, Eta Carinae will become a hypernova, closer in brightness to the full Moon than the brightest stars, but the question of when to expect this remains unanswered.

The study is open access in The Astrophysical Journal.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • chandra x-ray observatory,

  • time-lapse,

  • Astronomy,

  • Eta Carinae,

  • Great eruption

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Most Distant Gravitational Lensing Galaxy Reveals A Perfect Einstein RingAn image of the field aroudn the galaxy in question with a handful of objects. In the center a bright dot is surrounded by a bright ring with two symmetric features at either side
spaceAstronomy

Most Distant Gravitational Lensing Galaxy Reveals A Perfect Einstein Ring

clock3 hours ago
share41
Antimatter Definitely Goes Down With Gravity, Just Like Regular MatterThis graphic shows antihydrogen atoms falling and annihilating inside a magnetic trap, part of the ALPHA-g experiment at CERN to measure the effect of gravity on antimatter.
spacephysics

Antimatter Definitely Goes Down With Gravity, Just Like Regular Matter

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share110
"Black Dust And Debris": NASA Opens Lid Of Asteroid Sample CapsuleLockheed Martin Recovery Specialists Levi Hanish and Michael Kaye remove the lid of the sample return canister.
spaceAstronomy

"Black Dust And Debris": NASA Opens Lid Of Asteroid Sample Capsule

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share120