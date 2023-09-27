Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"NASA "Outtakes" Show Astronauts Struggling To Walk On The Moon"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

NASA "Outtakes" Show Astronauts Struggling To Walk On The Moon

Walking is hard.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share870Shares
An astronaut on the Moon saluting in front of the landing module.

Standing on the Moon is not as easy as it looks.

Image credit: Castleski/Shutterstock.com.

There's something quite humbling in watching astronauts struggling to walk on the Moon. Billions of dollars are spent getting them up there, they put in years of training, sometimes delivering a speech that will echo through the ages, and when they finally get on the Moon they start stumbling around like newborn deer attempting to walk on Jell-O.

Getting used to the lack of gravity isn't easy. On top of that, space travelers have to move in large bulky suits on ground Buzz Aldrin once described as being like "moist talcum powder". 

Advertisement

boook svg

Related Stories

Most Distant Gravitational Lensing Galaxy Reveals A Perfect Einstein Ringarrow
Antimatter Definitely Goes Down With Gravity, Just Like Regular Matterarrow
"Black Dust And Debris": NASA Opens Lid Of Asteroid Sample Capsulearrow

There have been dangerous moments as a result, like when astronaut Charlie Duke tried to be a little too athletic and almost put himself in severe danger. In 1972, when he went to the Moon aboard Apollo 16, he and his commander decided to use the final minutes of their time on the lunar surface to do "Moon Olympics". Their goal was to beat some human records of athleticism through cheating, using the Moon's weaker gravity to their advantage.

Advertisement

During this, he leaped straight up into the air. Due to the weight distribution of the suit, this meant that he fell over, hard.

"The backpack weighed as much as I did. So I went over backward," Duke told Business Insider in 2019. "It's a fiberglass shell, and it contained all your life-support systems. If it broke, I was dead."

He tried to correct his fall, but bounced onto his backpack, which fortunately survived the fall.

"My heart was pounding. John Young, my commander, came over and looked down and says, 'That wasn't very smart, Charlie.'" Duke continued. "And I said, 'Help me up, John,' and I got real quiet."

Advertisement

Despite the danger, it's hard not to admit that there's something amusing about the way astronauts move on the Moon, especially when that footage is sped up.

An earlier version of this article was published in July 2020.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • astronauts,

  • Astronomy,

  • the moon,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Most Distant Gravitational Lensing Galaxy Reveals A Perfect Einstein RingAn image of the field aroudn the galaxy in question with a handful of objects. In the center a bright dot is surrounded by a bright ring with two symmetric features at either side
spaceAstronomy

Most Distant Gravitational Lensing Galaxy Reveals A Perfect Einstein Ring

clock3 hours ago
share41
Antimatter Definitely Goes Down With Gravity, Just Like Regular MatterThis graphic shows antihydrogen atoms falling and annihilating inside a magnetic trap, part of the ALPHA-g experiment at CERN to measure the effect of gravity on antimatter.
spacephysics

Antimatter Definitely Goes Down With Gravity, Just Like Regular Matter

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share110
"Black Dust And Debris": NASA Opens Lid Of Asteroid Sample CapsuleLockheed Martin Recovery Specialists Levi Hanish and Michael Kaye remove the lid of the sample return canister.
spaceAstronomy

"Black Dust And Debris": NASA Opens Lid Of Asteroid Sample Capsule

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share120