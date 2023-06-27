Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

NASA Locks Four Volunteers Inside Mars Simulation For A Year

Let's hope it goes better than previous experiments.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
Two bedrooms inside the Mars simulation habitat.

The bedrooms inside the Mars simulation habitat.

Image credit: NASA/Bill Stafford

Four volunteers have now been shut inside a Mars habitat simulation. Should everything go to plan, they will emerge from the experiment in a year.

NASA's Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) mission is the first of three planned simulations of living on the surface of Mars. The crew – including a microbiologist and a physician – will take on astronaut roles of flight engineer, medical officer, science officer, and commander while they stay in their 3D-printed, 158-square-meter (1,700-square foot) Mars Dune Alpha habitat.

Advertisement

As well as the psychological strain of being away from loved ones for a year, the crew will face other challenges set by the researchers overseeing them. CHAPEA will simulate conditions that crews of a Mars mission would face, including limited resources and communication delays lasting between 5 and 20 minutes. They will also face simulated equipment failure and other "environmental stressors", according to NASA. The crew will conduct activities such as simulating walks outside the habitat on Mars, and other scientific research.

boook svg

Related Stories

New Phase Of Matter Discovered In Quantum "Musical Chairs" Setuparrow
Special Carbon Molecule Spotted By JWST In The Orion Nebula For The First Timearrow
Classic MythBusters Clip Demonstrates Just How Quickly Implosion Happensarrow

“The analog is critical for testing solutions to meet the complex needs of living on the Martian surface,” Grace Douglas, lead scientist for NASA’s Advanced Food Technology research effort at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, said in a 2021 press release. “Simulations on Earth will help us understand and counter the physical and mental challenges astronauts will face before they go.”

Advertisement

Previous efforts have been made to simulate long-term living on another planet, with mixed results. Simulations run by Scientific International Research In Unique Terrestrial Station (Project SIRIUS) and Mars-500 found that the crews began to live more autonomously as communication delays increased. Though positive in the sense that any Mars crew would need to perform duties alone, there were worries of possible disconnects between astronauts on the surface and mission control back on Earth.

"The negative side is that the mission control loses the possibility to understand the needs and problems of the crew," Dmitry Shved of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Moscow Aviation Institute told CNET, "which consequently hinders mission control's ability to provide support."

In a far more disastrous simulation of life inside a "self-contained" biosphere, participants faced real-life problems of not having enough food, and oxygen supplies became low.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • nasa,

  • Mars,

  • astronauts,

  • Astronomy,

  • Mars mission

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

New Phase Of Matter Discovered In Quantum "Musical Chairs" Setupvisualizattion of a series of waves
spacephysics

New Phase Of Matter Discovered In Quantum "Musical Chairs" Setup

clockJun 27 2023
Special Carbon Molecule Spotted By JWST In The Orion Nebula For The First TimeTwo different portion of the nebula are seen overimposed with a smoky composition, a few bright stars are also visible.
spaceAstronomy

Special Carbon Molecule Spotted By JWST In The Orion Nebula For The First Time

clockJun 27 2023
Classic MythBusters Clip Demonstrates Just How Quickly Implosion Happenstanker
spacephysics

Classic MythBusters Clip Demonstrates Just How Quickly Implosion Happens

clockJun 26 2023
share910