Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

NASA Is Waiting For A Special Delivery – From Deep Space!

The dress rehearsal for the OSIRIS-REx Sample Return has gone without a hitch.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
share1Shares
A military representative checks the mock sample capsule’s landing site for unexploded ordnance. He will be the first person to approach the real capsule, with samples of asteroid Bennu, when it lands at the at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range on Sept. 24.

A military team member checking if the capsule is safe to approach. 

Image credit: NASA/Keegan Barber

In two months, the asteroid sample collected by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx will come down to Earth. On September 24, a capsule looking like something from a 60s sci-fi show will fly through the atmosphere and land in the Utah desert. The team has practiced the collection of the capsule several times, and last week they were able to do the most realistic dress rehearsal yet, right where the capsule will come crashing down.

The stage for this incredible delivery is the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range. That’s about 130 kilometers (81 miles) southwest of Salt Lake City. OSIRIS-REx will drop the capsule containing the sample and continue to fly towards a different asteroid, the notoriously dangerous Apophis. The capsule has no guidance, so it will land somewhere within an ellipse of 58 by 14 kilometers (36 by 9 miles).

Advertisement
A helicopter practices transporting a mock sample capsule, packed for travel, at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range.
A helicopter carrying the mock capsule during rehearsal.
Image credit: NASA/Keegan Barber


The team practiced collecting soil samples, prepping the capsule for transportation, and even flying the helicopter to where the capsule will be brought back. There it will be prepared and taken to NASA’s Johnson Space Center, where its precious cargo will begin to be analyzed.

“That is where the science canister itself will be opened. It will be opened in a specialized clean room and inside a glovebox,” Sandy Freund, the OSIRIS-REx mission operations manager for Lockheed Martin, previously told IFLScience. “The first time the sample will be exposed will happen down at Houston.”

OSIRIS-REx team members practice getting a mock sample capsule packed for its helicopter flight to a clean room on the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range. On July 18-20, 2023, the team rehearsed retrieving a mock sample capsule at the location where the real one, with samples of asteroid Bennu, will land on Sept. 24
The team practiced how to safely prepare the capsule for helicopter transport.
Image credit: NASA/Keegan Barber


On October 20, 2020, the spacecraft flew down towards the surface of Asteroid Bennu to collect some soil. The goal was to get at least 60 grams (2 ounces) of material, but the mission was actually too good. It collected so much stuff that some large rocks blocked the sampler head, leading to some material flowing out. Regardless, NASA estimated that between 400 and 1,000 grams (14-35 ounces) of material were collected.

Asteroid Bennu was selected because it is believed to have changed very little since the formation of the Solar System. Studying its properties is like opening a time capsule left over from the birth of the planets.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • nasa,

  • Bennu,

  • OSIRIS-REx,

  • sample return mission

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Spine-Like Rock Is The Latest Oddity From MarsA image of a rock on mars showing spine-like protuberances
spaceAstronomy

Spine-Like Rock Is The Latest Oddity From Mars

clockJul 25 2023
share5
This Is Where Life Could Exist Elsewhere In The Solar SystemImages of Venus, Enceladus, Titan, Mars, and Pluto overlapping and not to scale
spaceSpace and Physics

This Is Where Life Could Exist Elsewhere In The Solar System

clockJul 25 2023
share1
What Is An H Bomb?A photo of the hydrogen bomb detonated by the US in November 1952 test in the Marshall Islands.
spacephysics

What Is An H Bomb?

clockJul 25 2023
share15