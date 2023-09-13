Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"NASA Is About To Make A Big Announcement On Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

NASA Is About To Make A Big Announcement On Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena

You can watch a live stream of the announcement right here.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

comments3Comments
share460Shares
Screenshot of the famous UAP sighting called FLIR, also known as the “Tic Tac” UFO video, recorded by Lieutenant Commander Chad Underwood.

Screenshot of the famous UAP sighting called FLIR, also known as the “Tic Tac” UFO video, recorded by Lieutenant Commander Chad Underwood. 

Image credit: US Department of Defense

NASA is about to unveil the findings of a major report on UFOs, or “unidentified anomalous phenomena” (UAP) as they are officially known today.

The briefing will take place at 10:00 EDT (14:00 UTC) on Thursday, September 14, at the agency’s headquarters in Washington DC. You’ll be able to watch a live stream of the discussion in the video player below. 

Advertisement

The findings will come from an independent study group that was commissioned by NASA in 2022, comprised of 16 scientific, aeronautical, and data experts led by astrophysicist David Spergel.

In the words of NASA, the study group aims to “examine UAP from a scientific perspective and create a roadmap for how to use data and the tools of science to move our understanding of UAP forward.”

boook svg

Related Stories

How Did We Actually Take A Picture Of A Black Hole?arrow
JWST Confirms Universe’s Rate Of Expansion And One Of Physics’ Biggest Mysteriesarrow
How To Confirm If Alien Life Is Out There In The Universearrow

Around 30 minutes before the briefing, NASA will publish the team’s full report online for the public to read. 

“Consistent with NASA’s principles of openness, transparency, and scientific integrity, this report will be shared publicly. All of NASA’s data is available to the public – we take that obligation seriously – and we make it easily accessible for anyone to see or study,” Daniel Evans, the assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said in a statement last year when the study was announced.

Advertisement

UAP sightings were once the domain of conspiracy theorists and sci-fi, but they have been reignited with a renewed sense of legitimacy following a number of high-profile sightings by the US military that have been made public.

National security threats are a prime reason why US authorities are starting to take UAPs seriously as it’s possible some sightings are experimental aircraft being tested by a foreign rival like Russia or China. 

Extraterrestrial life is also another possibility. However, while NASA is keeping an open mind on all eventualities, we shouldn’t be expecting any bombshell evidence of alien lifeforms visiting Earth from this week’s announcement. 

Instead, the report is likely to outline some new protocols that will help the agency gather data on UAP observations in the future.

Advertisement

“[The report] aims to inform NASA on what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on the nature and origin of UAP. The report is not a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations,” NASA said in a brief statement about the announcement.

“There are currently a limited number of high-quality observations of UAP, which make it impossible to draw firm scientific conclusions about their nature,” the agency added.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • nasa,

  • extraterrestrial life,

  • military,

  • UFO,

  • UAP

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

How Did We Actually Take A Picture Of A Black Hole?The image has been improved since, but the first picture of a black hole silhouetted against its event horizon will always be iconic
spaceAstronomy

How Did We Actually Take A Picture Of A Black Hole?

clock3 hours ago
share19
JWST Confirms Universe’s Rate Of Expansion And One Of Physics’ Biggest MysteriesNGC 5584 is one of the galaxies the JWST examined to calibrate the Hubble telescope's measurements of the distance of supernovas, and therefore the rate at which the universe's expansion is accelerating
spaceAstronomy

JWST Confirms Universe’s Rate Of Expansion And One Of Physics’ Biggest Mysteries

clock5 hours ago
comments2
share39
How To Confirm If Alien Life Is Out There In The UniverseOrange/yellow and black illustration of a star emerging from behind a large rocky planet
spaceAstronomy

How To Confirm If Alien Life Is Out There In The Universe

clock11 hours ago
share140