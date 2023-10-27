Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Mysterious 1.8-Million-Year-Old Hominid Was As Broad As A Modern Human"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

Mysterious 1.8-Million-Year-Old Hominid Was As Broad As A Modern Human

An old head on young shoulders.

author

Ben Taub

author

Ben Taub

Freelance Writer

Benjamin holds a Master's degree in anthropology from University College London and has worked in the fields of neuroscience research and mental health treatment.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

comments1Comment
share48Shares
Clavicle shoulder breadth

The clavicle is a good proxy for shoulder width, but not overall size.

Image credit: Witsawat.S/Shutterstock.com

The collarbone of an unknown hominid that lived in East Africa around 1.8 million years ago is remarkably similar in length and curvature to that of a barrel-chested modern man. Discovered in Tanzania in 2005, the ancient fossil provides evidence that our ancient ancestors may have been as broad as we are, despite differences in height and overall size.

Also known as the clavicle, the collarbone provides intriguing insights into the biomechanical forces that act on the forelimbs during different types of locomotion. As such, analyses of ancient hominid clavicles have been used to draw conclusions regarding climbing ability, manual dexterity, and throwing power, among other things.

Advertisement

Given the considerable differences between humans and apes, one would naturally expect the oldest hominid collarbones to differ considerably from those of modern humans. To test this theory, the authors of a study – which has been posted as a preprint and has not yet been certified by peer review – compared the ancient bone from Tanzania with the clavicles of modern humans, gorillas, chimpanzees, and baboons, as well as several ancient species including Neanderthals, Homo erectus and the iconic Australopithecus afarensis.

Despite ethical concerns, the researchers obtained modern human clavicles from the remains of people who died in the Cleveland area more than 100 years ago and “whose bodies were unclaimed from hospitals and morgues.”

boook svg

Related Stories

Cosmonauts Find Growing Blob Outside ISS, New Acid-Spraying Giant Vinegaroons Just Dropped, And Much More This Weekarrow
Papyrus Containing Egyptian Book Of The Dead Found Alongside Mummies At Ancient Cemeteryarrow
Hundreds Of Roman Empire Forts Revealed By Cold War Spy Satellitesarrow

“These people therefore disproportionately represent low-income groups and, given the standards of medical ethics at the time, most likely did not agree to donate their remains to science,” write the authors apologetically.

Overcoming their moral hesitations, the researchers discovered that the overall length of the ancient collarbone was similar to that of a large human male, while the bone’s curvature was also “relatively human-like relative to its length.” They therefore concluded that the fossil “derives from an individual with a shoulder breadth similar to a large male today.” 

Advertisement

Despite the fact that archaeological records indicate the presence of at least two distinct hominid species in Tanzania around 1.8 million years ago, the study authors were unable to confirm which species the collarbone might have belonged to. However, given the striking similarities between the ancient clavicle and modern collarbones, the researchers speculate that “the evolutionary and biomechanical forces acting on the arms and shoulders of 1.8-million-year-old hominids are not entirely dissimilar to those acting on modern humans today.”

“This finding indicates that there has been little morphological change in the hominid clavicle in the last ~2 million years,” they write. “It also suggests that shoulder breadth (though not necessarily body size) may have been similar to modern humans as far back as 1.8 [million years ago].”

The preprint has been posted to BioRxiv.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • modern humans,

  • archaeology,

  • hominids,

  • pre-prints,

  • ancient ancestors,

  • collarbones

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Cosmonauts Find Growing Blob Outside ISS, New Acid-Spraying Giant Vinegaroons Just Dropped, And Much More This WeekAll the biggest science news stories of the week.
humansHumans

Cosmonauts Find Growing Blob Outside ISS, New Acid-Spraying Giant Vinegaroons Just Dropped, And Much More This Week

clock8 hours ago
share9
Papyrus Containing Egyptian Book Of The Dead Found Alongside Mummies At Ancient CemeteryMummy Book of the Dead
humansancient ancestors

Papyrus Containing Egyptian Book Of The Dead Found Alongside Mummies At Ancient Cemetery

clockYesterday
share330
Hundreds Of Roman Empire Forts Revealed By Cold War Spy Satellitesaerial photograph of Roman fort at Qreiye
humansHumans

Hundreds Of Roman Empire Forts Revealed By Cold War Spy Satellites

clockYesterday
comments1
share140