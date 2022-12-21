Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Musk Says He Will Resign As Twitter CEO, But With Catches

Following a poll where millions of Twitter users said he should step down as CEO, Musk says he will do so once a replacement has been found.

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

clockDec 21 2022, 09:28 UTC
Elon Musk says he will abide by the will of Twitter users, but do you trust this face?

Elon Musk says he will abide by the will of Twitter users, but do you trust this face? Image Credit: Jim Merithew/Wired.com via Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0

Having asked Twitter users whether he should stay on as CEO, and not gotten the result he was apparently expecting, Elon Musk has said he will abide by the outcome and step down. There is, however, a caveat, since this will only happen if Musk can find a replacement he deems suitable. How long that will take remains an open question. Moreover, Musk has signaled support for the idea of restricting future such polls to those paying for blue ticks, which might ensure future results match his preferences.

Having bought Twitter for much more than most people thought it was worth, Musk set about making a string of changes, from welcoming back practitioners of hate speech and going easy on threats of violence to banning critical journalists.

Advertisement

Although Musk has proudly pointed to increased Twitter use since his takeover, there’s plenty going on that suggests this may not be making a more sustainable site. Even some of those who admire Musk are questioning whether he can provide the leadership needed to Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX all at once. And the numbers of his admirers appear to be shrinking.

Musk responded by running a poll, and the 17.5 million people participating certainly helped with his engagement stats. Unfortunately for Musk, the result was not exactly a vote of confidence in his reign.

After letting the result sit for a day, Musk has now tweeted:

Whether this will satisfy the 10 million people who voted "yes" in the poll is certainly doubtful. For one thing, the wording gives Musk plenty of opportunity to stretch out his time in charge as long as he likes. For another, it’s always possible the new CEO will prove even more alienating to those unhappy with Musk’s decisions. Following photographs of them watching the World Cup together, there has been speculation Jared Kushner, son-in-law and former senior adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, might be Musk’s replacement.

Advertisement

Tesla shareholders, or Mars colonization fans, whose vote reflected a desire for Musk to get back to focusing on his previous companies might see him continuing to run the software and servers teams as an improvement, but not a solution. It’s also far from clear whether the new CEO will really be in control, or just dealing with details while Musk continues to make the big decisions

Although some have speculated this is the result Musk wanted so he could resign while looking gracious, that’s not really the vibe Musk’s responses to others’ commentary give.

It's not clear how this promise fits with Musk's proclivity for only making big decisions after running polls.

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • Elon Musk,

  • social media,

  • twitter

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
technology

More Technology Stories

Save Big On This Mega Learning Bundle That Has Something For EveryoneClose up of hands using a laptop displaying a large lock symbol.
SPONSORED
technologyTechnology

Save Big On This Mega Learning Bundle That Has Something For Everyone

clockDec 20 2022
share1
New Method To Destroy "Forever Chemicals" In Drinking Water CreatedUV light destroying PFAS
technologyfuture

New Method To Destroy "Forever Chemicals" In Drinking Water Created

clockDec 19 2022
share580
Let Your Giftee Explore the Miniature World with This Wi-Fi MicroscopeClose up of a Wi-Fi microscope looking at a bunch of wheat, laptop next to it displays a zoomed in image of the wheat.
Sponsored
technologyTechnology

Let Your Giftee Explore the Miniature World with This Wi-Fi Microscope

clockDec 19 2022
share8