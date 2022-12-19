Elon Musk Loses Twitter Poll To Remain CEO

Twitter has been in free fall since billionaire Elon Musk took over on October 27. Bad decision after bad decision has led to fleeing advertisers, the return of neo-Nazis, and recently the banning of journalists covering Elon Musk negatively.

Yesterday, a controversial new policy was brought in, stopping any links to any other social media including link aggregators such as Linktree. After an outcry, the policy was quickly removed and Musk himself asked the public if he should step down as CEO.

And the public has spoken, saying Musk should resign. The poll concluded with 57.5 percent of participants voting for Musk to step down, and 42.5 percent voting for him not to.





Many have speculated if the move is just a ploy for Musk to remove himself from Twitter following the drop in share prices of his other company Tesla, which is expected to go below the $150 per share price.

Updated at 11:42 GMT with the results of the poll