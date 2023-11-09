Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Most Colorful View Of The Universe Reveals Monstrously Magnified Stars"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Most Colorful View Of The Universe Reveals Monstrously Magnified Stars

The combined powers of Hubble and JWST have delivered one of the most comprehensive views of the universe ever.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

share99Shares
A field of galaxies on the black background of space. In the middle, stretching from left to right, is a collection of dozens of yellowish spiral and elliptical galaxies that form a foreground galaxy cluster. Among them are distorted linear features created when the light of a background galaxy is bent and magnified through gravitational lensing

The stunning composition is a mix of Hubble and JWST observations. That red line in the middle is the star Mothra, named for the kaiju in the Godzilla "Monsterverse". 

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Jose M. Diego (IFCA), Jordan C. J. D'Silva (UWA), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI), Jake Summers (ASU), Rogier Windhorst (ASU), Haojing Yan (University of Missouri)

Astronomers have combined the observations of the two biggest telescopes in space to create what they are calling the "most colorful image of the universe". By using JWST to observe one of Hubble’s famous "Frontier Fields" deep views of the universe, they've created a panchromatic image ranging from blue visible light all the way to the mid-infrared, which is converted to red visible colors so we can see it.

The picture's subject is MACS0416, a pair of colliding galaxy clusters located 4.3 billion light-years from Earth. They will eventually combine into a single massive cluster but their respective mass is already large enough to warp space-time, forming a gravitational lens that magnifies the light of distant galaxies and stars in the background – which is why it was chosen as part of Hubble's Frontier Fields program in the first place.

Advertisement

“We are building on Hubble’s legacy by pushing to greater distances and fainter objects,” Rogier Windhorst, principal investigator of the PEARLS program (Prime Extragalactic Areas for Reionization and Lensing Science), who conducted the JWST observation, said in a statement.

As a rule of thumb, the bluer galaxies in the picture are the ones closest to us and the redder are the furthest, but it is possible for some of the reds to be quite close. When a galaxy is dust-rich, its color reddens, giving the wrong impression of distance based on color alone.

boook svg

Related Stories

Incredible New Video Shows Moment NASA Slammed Into An Asteroidarrow
You Can Now See The Toolbag ISS Astronauts Dropped With Just Binocularsarrow
Water On Ryugu’s Parent Shaped The Distribution Of Its Elementsarrow

But the JWST observations were not just about the colors of these galaxies, the team was interested in transient events that disappear relatively quickly, reporting 14 of them: 12 were stars briefly but massively magnified and the remaining two were supernovae.

“We’re calling MACS0416 the Christmas Tree Galaxy Cluster, both because it’s so colorful and because of these flickering lights we find within it. We can see transients everywhere,” said Haojing Yan of the University of Missouri, lead author of one paper describing the scientific results.

A field of galaxies on the black background of space. In the middle, stretching from left to right, is a collection of dozens of yellowish spiral and elliptical galaxies that form a foreground galaxy cluster. Among them are distorted linear features created when the light of a background galaxy is bent and magnified through gravitational lensing. At center left, a particularly prominent example stretches vertically about three times the length of a nearby galaxy. It is outlined by a white box, and a lightly shaded wedge leads to an enlarged view at the bottom right. The linear feature is reddish and curves gently. It is studded with about a half dozen bright clumps. One such spot near the middle of the feature is labeled “Mothra.”
Extremely magnified star Mothra sits among many transient events captured.
Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Jose M. Diego (IFCA), Jordan C. J. D'Silva (UWA), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI), Jake Summers (ASU), Rogier Windhorst (ASU), Haojing Yan (University of Missouri)


Among the stellar transients, one really stands out. Nicknamed Mothra, after the insect Kaiju in the Godzilla "Monsterverse", this star was magnified by a factor of at least 4,000. What’s weird is that Mothra appears in the Hubble images from nine years ago, suggesting that something peculiar is helping this star get the extra magnification.  

“The most likely explanation is a globular star cluster that’s too faint for [JWST] to see directly,” explained Jose Diego of the Instituto de Física de Cantabria in Spain, lead author of the paper detailing Mothra. “But we don’t know the true nature of this additional lens yet.”

The paper led by Yan is accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal. The paper led by Diego has been published in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • hubble,

  • JWST,

  • Astronomy,

  • frontier fields

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Incredible New Video Shows Moment NASA Slammed Into An AsteroidThe bright white object at lower left is the asteroid Dimorphos. It has a blue dust tail extending diagonally to the upper right. A cluster of blue dots surrounds the asteroid. These are boulders that were knocked off the asteroid when, on 26 September 2022, NASA deliberately slammed the half-tonne DART impactor spacecraft into the asteroid as a test of what it would take to deflect some future asteroid from hitting Earth. Hubble photographed the slow-moving boulders in December 2022.
spaceAstronomy

Incredible New Video Shows Moment NASA Slammed Into An Asteroid

clock12 hours ago
share190
You Can Now See The Toolbag ISS Astronauts Dropped With Just BinocularsA still from when Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara's spacewalk, during which the visible toolbag was dropped.
spaceAstronomy

You Can Now See The Toolbag ISS Astronauts Dropped With Just Binoculars

clock19 hours ago
comments2
share370
Water On Ryugu’s Parent Shaped The Distribution Of Its ElementsRyugu looks about as dry as it is possible to be, but we've found another clue the larger object it came from was wet
spaceAstronomy

Water On Ryugu’s Parent Shaped The Distribution Of Its Elements

clockYesterday
share110