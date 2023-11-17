Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Missing World War II Pilot Found After 80 Years Thanks To Specialist Forensics"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

Missing World War II Pilot Found After 80 Years Thanks To Specialist Forensics

An international team of forensic experts successfully recovered and identified 2nd Lt Gilbert Haldeen Myers.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

share9Shares
Photograph of 2nd Lt Gilbert Haldeen Myers standing next to a plane.

2nd Lt Gilbert Haldeen Myers, who was 27 when he went missing in Sicily, Italy.

Image courtesy of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)

Just over 80 years ago, an American bomber plane, co-piloted by 2nd Lt Gilbert Haldeen Myers, was shot down over Sicily, Italy. Nowhere to be found after the crash, Myers was declared missing in action. Now, using specialist forensic techniques, Myers has finally been accounted for.

The plane holding the 27-year-old Myers and five crewmates from the US Army Air Forces crashed down around 0.8 kilometers (a mile and a half) from the island’s Sciacca Aerodrome in July 1943, with none of the crew thought to have survived. It’s this region that was the focus of Cranfield University’s Recovery and Identification of Conflict Casualties team (CRICC) and the US Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency’s (DPAA) search for Myers’ remains.

Advertisement

The CRICC team of 20 forensic experts was responsible for the careful process of excavating the crash site. "During our operations, we systematically excavated the ground, meticulously examining every piece that could possibly be bone or other evidence,” explained David Errickson, senior lecturer in archaeology and anthropology at Cranfield Forensic Institute, in a statement.

“In challenging environments like the excavation site in Sicily, our team utilized wet screening, a process where excavated material is passed through water to separate and analyze human remains and artifacts.”

boook svg

Related Stories

Why Is It So Difficult For Witnesses To Positively Identify Criminals?arrow
Water Is Leaking Into The Earth’s Core, A 3D-Printed Robot Hand Has Ligaments And "Bones", And Much More This Weekarrow
What Does It Mean To Be Asexual?arrow

Alongside plane wreckage parts, the team successfully excavated human remains. These were then sent to the DPAA laboratory, thought to be the largest and most diverse skeletal identification library in the world. Here, forensic anthropologists conducted DNA analysis and, together with anthropological and circumstantial evidence found by the team – such as personal effects – confirmed that the remains belonged to Myers.

"The recovery of 2nd Lt Myers' remains not only facilitates a proper full military honours burial but also allows the family to receive any personal effects found. Most importantly, it brings closure for the families of those missing or killed in action," said Errickson. Myers was buried on November 10 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Advertisement

There are over 72,000 American World War II personnel unaccounted for, although it’s thought that 39,000 of them could be recoverable. There are challenges with this, however.

“Sometimes excavations like these can yield nothing or remain ambiguous,” explained Nicholas Márquez-Grant, a forensic anthropologist at Cranfield Forensic Institute. "Additionally, circumstances are influenced by the post-incident land usage. In areas where ploughing has occurred or the terrain has altered, discoveries are often confined to minuscule fragments.” 

However, Márquez-Grant added that sometimes, those fragments end up being the key piece of the identification puzzle, and the recovery and identification of Myers has demonstrated that it is indeed possible to find those who went missing and died in conflicts.

"In this case, playing a role in the quest to locate a missing serviceman was a profound privilege, bringing closure to Gilbert Haldeen Myers’ family.”

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • forensic anthropology,

  • forensics,

  • World War II,

  • human remains

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Why Is It So Difficult For Witnesses To Positively Identify Criminals?black and white photo of witnesses sitting in front of a lineup of 4 men with two police officers present
humanspsychology

Why Is It So Difficult For Witnesses To Positively Identify Criminals?

clock1 hour ago
Water Is Leaking Into The Earth’s Core, A 3D-Printed Robot Hand Has Ligaments And "Bones", And Much More This WeekAll the biggest science news stories of the week.
humansHumans

Water Is Leaking Into The Earth’s Core, A 3D-Printed Robot Hand Has Ligaments And "Bones", And Much More This Week

clock1 hour ago
What Does It Mean To Be Asexual?People sitting around chatting.
humansHumans

What Does It Mean To Be Asexual?

clock2 hours ago
share23