Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Maya Snake Warrior’s Head Unearthed At Chichén Itzá"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

Maya Snake Warrior’s Head Unearthed At Chichén Itzá

You really wouldn't fancy taking on the Maya snake army.

author

Ben Taub

author

Ben Taub

Freelance Writer

Benjamin holds a Master's degree in anthropology from University College London and has worked in the fields of neuroscience research and mental health treatment.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

share1Shares
Maya snake warrior

The relic may have been associated with the snake god Kukulcan.

Image credit: INAH

A stone statue of a serpent warrior’s head has been unearthed among the ruins of the iconic Maya site of Chichén Itzá in southern Mexico. Wearing a “snake helmet” and a feathered headdress, the ancient sculpture is likely to date from the Maya Late Classic period, which lasted from around 600 to 900 CE.

Archaeologists came across the remarkable relic while excavating a structure known as Maudslay’s Temple 6, named after the British explorer Alfred Maudslay who was among the first Europeans to visit and document Chichén Itzá. The temple forms part of the Casa Colorada (Colored House) complex - otherwise known as Chichanchob - which is recognizable for its red-painted walls.

Advertisement

One of the most famous ancient cities in Mesoamerica, Chichén Itzá was a major force in the Maya world during the Late Classic and early Terminal Classic periods, housing up to 35,000 inhabitants in its heyday. Among the many iconic landmarks found at the site is the pyramid-shaped Temple of Kukulcán - or El Castillo - named after the Mayan snake god.

Adorned with carvings of feathered serpents, the temple is a stunning tribute to a fearsome deity who was heavily associated with war and human sacrifice. The discovery of a snake-headed soldier statue nearby therefore suggests that the relic may have been linked to Kukulcán, although this has yet to be confirmed by archaeologists.

boook svg

Related Stories

When A Scientist At A Medical Equipment Laboratory Investigated His Own Hauntingarrow
"Skeleton Lake" In The Himalayas Is Filled With Hundreds Of Ancient Humansarrow
Why The Future Might Not Be Where You Think It Isarrow

Announcing the find in a statement, Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) revealed that “the piece measures 33 centimeters [13 inches] in height, 28 centimeters [11 inches] wide and 22 centimeters [8.7 inches] in depth, and in spite of being fractured, is notable for its good state of preservation.”

“As a result, it’s possible to deduce that the sculpture’s parameters match those used during the earlier period of the Maya city.”

Advertisement

Recently, researchers in the nearby state of Campeche discovered a circular structure dedicated to Kukulcán in the jungle. Originally considered to be a vision serpent that acted as a messenger between the Maya elites and the gods, the deity later took on a more powerful role as a cult in his honor sprung up in the Yucatan Peninsula. 

However, this religion didn’t really take hold until around the time the Maya empire began to crumble, so it’s unlikely that the serpent warrior statue found at Chichén Itzá had anything to do with the Kukulcán cult.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • maya,

  • archaeology,

  • Mexico,

  • statues,

  • serpent,

  • ancient ancestors,

  • Chichén Itzá

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

When A Scientist At A Medical Equipment Laboratory Investigated His Own HauntingA silhouette of a person behind a net curtain.
humansHumans

When A Scientist At A Medical Equipment Laboratory Investigated His Own Haunting

clock1 hour ago
"Skeleton Lake" In The Himalayas Is Filled With Hundreds Of Ancient HumansSkeleton Lake in the Indian Himalayas surrounded by ice and snow.
humansHumans

"Skeleton Lake" In The Himalayas Is Filled With Hundreds Of Ancient Humans

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share51
Why The Future Might Not Be Where You Think It IsPerson holding a white clock in both hands, the clock is dissolving into dust and blowing away to the right
humanspsychology

Why The Future Might Not Be Where You Think It Is

clock6 hours ago
comments1
share44