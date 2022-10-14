Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine

Massive Surge In UK COVID-19 Cases, New ONS Data Shows

Infections have grown by more than a third.

author

Charlie Haigh

Social Media and Marketing Assistant

clockOct 14 2022, 15:47 UTC
Breaking news.
Image credit: IFLScience

New data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has shown an increase of COVID-19 cases across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

In the week of October 3, COVID-19 cases stood at 1.7 million, a huge increase of 31 percent on the week previous, the highest figure the UK has seen since late July.

Advertisement

"We have also seen another notable rise in infections among older age groups in England and Wales, underlining once again the need for close monitoring as we move through the colder months," ONS deputy director for the COVID-19 infection survey, Sarah Crofts, said in a statement, Sky News reports

With around 1 in 35 people in England expected to have the infection, the report comes as England begins to call on over 50’s to book their coronavirus booster appointments.

healthHealth and Medicinehealthmedicine
  • tag

  • medicine,

  • viruses,

  • covid-19

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Charlie Haigh

Social Media and Marketing Assistant

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

WHO Calls For Delivering Gender-Affirming Care To Protect Trans PeopleProtest sign that says Protect Trans Lives with a trans flag and a pansexual flag.
healthhealth

WHO Calls For Delivering Gender-Affirming Care To Protect Trans People

clockOct 14 2022
Eating Boogers Can Be Really Dangerous, Here's Why You Should Stop The HabitEeating a booger
videoVideo
healthhealth

Eating Boogers Can Be Really Dangerous, Here's Why You Should Stop The Habit

clockOct 14 2022
Optometrist Removes 23 Contact Lenses From Patient's Eye In Gruesome Viral Videoclose-up photo of blue eye wearing a contact lens
healthhealth

Optometrist Removes 23 Contact Lenses From Patient's Eye In Gruesome Viral Video

clockOct 14 2022