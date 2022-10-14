Massive Surge In UK COVID-19 Cases, New ONS Data Shows

New data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has shown an increase of COVID-19 cases across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

In the week of October 3, COVID-19 cases stood at 1.7 million, a huge increase of 31 percent on the week previous, the highest figure the UK has seen since late July.

"We have also seen another notable rise in infections among older age groups in England and Wales, underlining once again the need for close monitoring as we move through the colder months," ONS deputy director for the COVID-19 infection survey, Sarah Crofts, said in a statement, Sky News reports

With around 1 in 35 people in England expected to have the infection, the report comes as England begins to call on over 50’s to book their coronavirus booster appointments.