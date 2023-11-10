Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Martian Polar Nights Will Glow Green For Future Astronauts"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Martian Polar Nights Will Glow Green For Future Astronauts

Despite a dramatically different atmosphere, Earth and Mars both have a nightglow.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

share56Shares
Artist impression showing a render of martian mountains and a green glow in a dark sky.

A future astronaut might be looking up to a green, glowing sky on a cold, polar winter night on Mars.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell Univ./Arizona State Univ.– E. W. Knutsen

The Trace Gas Orbiter mission, a European Space Agency craft, has reported the first detection of visible light of nightglow on Mars. This effect, well known on Earth and photographed by many astronauts, was expected to also happen on Mars. But it had never been seen before in visible light.

The nightglow looks similar but it is unrelated to aurorae – which on Mars actually shine in ultraviolet light. Sunlight splits carbon dioxide molecules by giving them energy. Some of the single oxygen atoms migrate from the daylight side to the night side of Mars and towards the polar region currently in winter. Once sunlight is no longer exciting the atoms, a pair of them form an oxygen molecule, producing a green glow around 50 kilometers (31 miles) above the planet’s surface.

Advertisement

“This emission is due to the recombination of oxygen atoms created in the summer atmosphere and transported by winds to high winter latitudes, at altitudes of 40 to 60 km [25 to 37 miles] in the Martian atmosphere,”  co-author Lauriane Soret, from the University of Liège, said in a statement.

This animation depicts the process that is believed to account for the martian nightglow.
Some of the oxygen freed from the carbon flies to the polar region and, in the night, recombines, emitting a glow.
Image Credit: ESA


Based on the estimation from Trace Gas Orbiter, the glow should be bright enough to be seen from the ground in the polar winter nights – maybe by future astronauts or a robotic explorer. The glow of oxygen atoms on the dayside of Mars was detected by the spacecraft back in 2020, the first time it was detected on a planet other than Earth. This suggested that a nightglow should also be detected, but it did not prepare the scientists for the brightness.

boook svg

Related Stories

Why Are There Three Different Twilights And How Long Do They Last?arrow
Electrons Trapped In A 3D Crystal For Very First Timearrow
Incredible Milky Way Doppelgänger Has Been Found In An Unexpected Placearrow

“These observations are unexpected and interesting for future trips to the Red Planet,” added Jean-Claude Gérard, lead author of the new study and planetary scientist at the University of Liège.

Beyond illuminating the path to the base for a future Martian astronaut, there are intriguing scientific reasons for being excited about the nightglow. Mars's tenuous atmosphere (just 1 percent of Earth's own) is not the easiest to study and many processes happening at high altitudes are even less so.

Advertisement

The nightglow provides novel insights in those regions as well giving a better estimate of just how much oxygen is present in the atmosphere (it is very little). And it can provide new information on how sunlight and the solar wind interact with the atmosphere of the Red Planet. Mars likely used to have a denser atmosphere which has been eroded away by the solar wind.

Studies of the atmosphere and its density inform potential drag on the orbiters and how and when to deploy parachutes for the probes that land on Mars.

The study is published in Nature Astronomy.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • Mars,

  • Astronomy,

  • Trace Gas Orbiter,

  • nightglow

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Why Are There Three Different Twilights And How Long Do They Last?Nautical twilght can be the best time to see sunset colors, such as these over Old Woman Springs Ridge, California
spaceAstronomy

Why Are There Three Different Twilights And How Long Do They Last?

clock8 hours ago
share9
Electrons Trapped In A 3D Crystal For Very First TimeA 2d projection of the 3D crystal used in this study. teh atoms are blue balls linked to one another with blue sticks.
spacephysics

Electrons Trapped In A 3D Crystal For Very First Time

clock8 hours ago
share57
Incredible Milky Way Doppelgänger Has Been Found In An Unexpected PlaceThis detailed artist’s impression shows the structure of the Milky Way, including the location of the spiral arms and other components such as the bulge. This version of the image has been updated to include the most recent mapping of the shape of the central bulge deduced from survey data from ESO’s VISTA telescope at the Paranal Observatory.
spaceAstronomy

Incredible Milky Way Doppelgänger Has Been Found In An Unexpected Place

clock9 hours ago
share46