Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacechemistry

Magnetic Solution To Microplastics Crisis Works In Hours Not Days

Microplastics are filling our oceans and waterways because filters are too slow to remove them, but a novel approach works fast in laboratory testing.

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

clockDec 2 2022, 16:10 UTC
Dr Nasir Mahmood, PhD candidate Muhammad Haris and Professor Nicky Eshtiaghi (left to right) with a sample of water with microplastics and a vial of clean water following its treatment with their innovation.

Dr Nasir Mahmood, PhD candidate Muhammad Haris and Professor Nicky Eshtiaghi (left to right) compare a sample of water with microplastics and a vial of clean water following their treatment. Image credit: RMIT University

Rather than trying to filter microplastics from wastewater, a team at Australia’s RMIT University are hoping to capture them using an absorbent powder. On its own this might leave us with nothing more than slightly larger particles to filter out. However, the authors have changed the game by making the powder magnetic.

Just how damaging microplastics are to animals or people who ingest them remains debated, but it’s unlikely the flecks of plastic we are consuming with our diet are doing us any good. Some of these microplastics form when larger items such as dumped bottles or fishing nets break down in saltwater. However, a lot of it currently escapes through wastewater, for example from washing clothes.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the 'micro' part of microplastics means they currently slip through filters. Making the holes in the filters smaller can catch more microplastics, but at the cost of slowing throughput to an unfeasible extent. In the new study, PhD student Muhammed Haris, Professor Nicky Eshtiaghi and co-authors describe their alternative.

When the high surface area powder is added to microplastic-laced water, it captures even tiny pieces of plastic with close to 100 percent success. On passage through a magnetic field the powder is attracted to the magnet, bringing the plastic along for easy removal.

Related Stories
boook svgWhy Ketchup Always Splatters Everywhere When The Bottle Is Low
boook svgOrion's Belt: What Is It and How To See It
boook svgJWST Spots Clouds And Even A Sea on Saturn’s Moon Titan

“Our powder additive can remove microplastics that are 1,000 times smaller than those that are currently detectable by existing wastewater treatment plants,” Eshtiaghi said in a statement

Advertisement

If this was the end of the process it would probably be prohibitively expensive, and disposal of the powder-plastic mix might bring its own challenges. However, Eshtiaghi told IFLScience that on washing in ethanol the plastic is released. “We showed the powder can be reused six times without loss of efficiency,” Eshtiaghi said. The team don’t know how many more times is possible because they didn’t test further, but expect the number to be large.

Placing a battery against a glass containing the powder, with plastics attached, pulls a large portion up against the force of gravity
Just by placing a magnet against the glass, the team can draw up the powder and attached plastics against the force of gravity. Image credit: RMIT University


“This whole process takes one hour, compared to other inventions taking days,” Haris said

What to do with the captured plastic remains an unsolved question. “Enzymes that decompose it to non-hazardous material,” is one option Eshtiaghi proposed to IFLScience. Hard as it is to believe for those unfamiliar with the idea, bacteria can convert common microplastics into vanillin, the molecule responsible for vanilla’s dominant taste and entirely safe to eat. Not all plastics offer such sweet solutions, but Eshtiaghi notes this as a possibility where appropriate. 

Advertisement

Although testing in real-world conditions is required, Eshtiaghi expects the process to be highly compatible with existing waste treatment plants. “We tested it in a range of temperatures and pH conditions,” she said; the process worked in all of them. Her focus now is on making the powder cheaper to produce and simpler to use.

A technology like Eshtiaghi is proposing could never address plastic that reaches rivers or oceans through paths other than sewage and stormwater. However, she told IFLScience she hopes that by addressing a substantial portion of the problem, space will be made to tackle other sources in different ways.

The paper is published in the Chemical Engineering Journal.

spaceSpace and Physicsspacechemistry
  • tag

  • pollution,

  • microplastics,

  • chemistry,

  • nanoplastics,

  • Magnetic powder,

  • chemical engineering

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
space

More Space and Physics Stories

Why Ketchup Always Splatters Everywhere When The Bottle Is LowA red plastic ketchup bottle being squeezed with saucing pouring out.
spacephysics

Why Ketchup Always Splatters Everywhere When The Bottle Is Low

clockDec 2 2022
Orion's Belt: What Is It and How To See ItThe stars Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka and the horse head and flame nebulae are visible in the center of the image.
spaceSpace and Physics

Orion's Belt: What Is It and How To See It

clockDec 2 2022
JWST Spots Clouds And Even A Sea on Saturn’s Moon TitanThe left image, taken through a 2.12-micron filter, shows clouds and lower atmospheric haze. The right image is a color composite using four filters. Kraken Mare is thought to be a methane sea; Belet is composed of dark-colored sand dunes; Adiri is a bright feature
spaceAstronomy

JWST Spots Clouds And Even A Sea on Saturn’s Moon Titan

clockDec 2 2022