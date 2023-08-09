Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

You can also addnewsletters@iflscience.comto your safe senders list to ensure you never miss a message from us.

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Longest Ever Time-Lapse Of An Exoplanet Squashes 17 Years Into 10 Thrilling Seconds"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Longest Ever Time-Lapse Of An Exoplanet Squashes 17 Years Into 10 Thrilling Seconds

You have time for this, trust us.

author

Katy Evans

author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

Katy is Managing Editor at IFLScience where she oversees editorial content from News articles to Features, and even occasionally writes some.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Managing Editor

share96Shares
The huge exoplanet Beta Pictoris b orbits its super bright star at around 10 times the distance between Earth and the Sun capturing an amazing 17 years in a 10-second time-lapse.

The huge exoplanet Beta Pictoris b orbits its super bright star at around 10 times the distance between Earth and the Sun.

Image Credit: ESO L. Calçada/N. Risinger

A new video has captured a huge exoplanet 12 times the mass of Jupiter orbiting its star over a 17-year period, condensed down to a thrilling 10-second time-lapse – and you can definitely take time out of your day to appreciate the fact that you can watch this amazing feat right now on your phone.

The time-lapse video is made from real data showing Beta Pictoris b orbiting its star at a tilted angle. The footage squashes 17 years – about 75 percent of its orbit – collected between 2003 and 2020 into 10 seconds, making it the longest time-lapse of an exoplanet yet.

Advertisement

“We need another six years of data before we can see one whole orbit,” noted Jason Wang, an astrophysicist at Northwestern University, who led the work, in a statement. “We’re almost there. Patience is key.”

The black circle and star icon is suppressing the glare we would see from Beta Pictoris, but the star’s light is so intense it outshines the planet when it gets too close. Those moments are marked with an X.
The black circle and star icon is suppressing the glare we would see from Beta Pictoris, but the star’s light is so intense it outshines the planet when it gets too close. Those moments are marked with an X.
Image credit: Jason Wang/CIERA/Northwestern University


Beta Pictoris b, found in the constellation Pictor about 63 light-years from Earth, is a beast of a planet at 12 times the mass of Jupiter. Its star Beta Pictoris, which it orbits at about 10 times the Earth-Sun distance, is 1.75 times the size of the Sun. It’s also very young at a mere 20-26 million years old, and is about 8.7 times more luminous than our star, too.

“It’s extremely bright,” Wang said. “That’s why it’s one of the first exoplanets to ever be discovered and directly imaged. It’s so big that it’s at the boundary of a planet and a brown dwarf, which are more massive than planets.”

Wang actually conducted his first time-lapse of Beta Pictoric b showing five years of tracking it. To create the updated version, he was aided by high school student Malachi Noel, who was taking part in Northwestern’s REACH program to give students experience in astronomy research.

Advertisement

Noel analyzed data on the planet from the Gemini Observatory and the European Southern Observatory using an AI image-processing technique to process the data. Wang then used another AI technique called “motion interpolation” to fill in the gaps of the planet jumping around in the data to create a video that shows its continuous smooth orbit.

“If we just combined the images, the video would look really jittery because we didn’t have continuous viewing of the system every day for 17 years,” Wang said. “The algorithm smooths out that jitter, so we can imagine how the planet would look if we did see it every day.”

The black circle and star icon in the middle of the image is actually suppressing the glare we would see from Beta Pictoris, but even then the star’s light is so intense it outshines the planet when it gets too close. Those moments are marked with an X so we can still watch its path around its star.  

As Wang notes, sometimes physics and equations can feel very abstract, and graphs are not always inspiring, but to see a movie with your own eyes of something happening out in space is visceral – and certainly worth 10 seconds of your time.  

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • exoplanet,

  • time-lapse,

  • Astronomy

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

JWST Reveals Color Of The Most Distant Known StarA zoomed in image of the galaxy cluster shows a treadlike arc of light punctuated by bright dots, the graviationally lensed image of Earendel
spaceAstronomy

JWST Reveals Color Of The Most Distant Known Star

clock8 hours ago
share61
After First-Ever Image Of A Black Hole, What Are We Zooming In On Next?The image show the thin ring of light that would be produce by a black hole.
spaceAstronomy

After First-Ever Image Of A Black Hole, What Are We Zooming In On Next?

clock8 hours ago
share120
First Quantum Superchemistry Reaction Achieved In The LabIllustration of some sort of purplish atom shaking in space
spacechemistry

First Quantum Superchemistry Reaction Achieved In The Lab

clockYesterday
comments1
share98