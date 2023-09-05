Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Listen To Music Translated From A Lucid Dream Into The Waking World"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

Listen To Music Translated From A Lucid Dream Into The Waking World

It’s Queen as you’ve never heard them before.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

comments1Comment
share1Shares
concept art of figure meditating surrounded by large music notes and glowing yellow ring

In a small pilot study, researchers were able to hear the rhythm of We Will Rock You "played" by dreaming volunteers tensing their muscles.

Image credit: Art Furnace/Shutterstock.com

We’ve all had that feeling: you wake up from an incredible dream, but as soon as you try to describe it to someone else the details start falling away, like sand running through your fingers, until you can’t remember it at all. Scientists have long been seeking ways to help dreamers communicate directly with the waking world whilst they’re still asleep, and one group claims to have made a breakthrough by transmitting music directly from dreams to the real world.

The team, based at startup REMspace and led by founder Michael Raduga, recruited four volunteers who had previous experience of lucid dreaming to take part in their pilot study. Lucid dreaming is a phenomenon by which people become aware of being in a dream state and may even then be able to control aspects of their dreams.

Advertisement

A lot of research has gone into finding ways to trigger lucid dreaming in people – the team at REMspace even offer some handy tips and instructions on their website for people keen to give it a go.

The volunteers spent up to three nights in the lab to try to achieve the requisite dream state and complete the task the experimenters set. Before going to sleep, they were trained in how to tense the muscles of their arms to the rhythm of the famous introduction to Queen’s We Will Rock You – this was to be the musical motif that they would try to communicate back to the researchers once they were in a lucid dream.

boook svg

Related Stories

Ancient Solar Flare Sheds Light On How Nordic Seafarers Became The Vikingsarrow
Great Wall Of China Damaged Beyond Repair By Builders Looking For Shortcutarrow
Homo Bodoensis: A Potential New Ancestor May Redraw The Human Family Treearrow

Apart from the somnambulant among us, humans generally experience paralysis whilst we dream, so the researchers had to come up with a way of detecting the movements the participants were trying to make even if they couldn’t physically move. They used electromyography, a technique that detects the electrical signal of a nerve impulse being sent into a muscle.

In total, the team logged seven lucid dreams over the course of the study, in six of which the volunteers played the We Will Rock You rhythm using their arm muscles as they’d been trained to do. However, the signals were too weak in some cases, so there were only three instances where the musical rhythm could actually be distinguished, either in a recording or in real-time.

Advertisement

It’s a small study, but the authors say in their paper that it acts as a “proof of concept for transferring melodies from dreams into reality.” And they’re enthusiastic about what the future could hold.

“We transmitted a simple melody from a dream to demonstrate the potential. In reality, there aren’t significant limitations on melody complexity. Soon, you’ll be able to discover ingenious compositions in your dreams and record them immediately,” said Raduga in a statement sent to IFLScience.

There are several caveats that the authors enumerate in their paper, one of which is that it’s not currently possible to tune musical notes in a lucid dream – that’s why the drum-heavy We Will Rock You intro was so ideal for this study.

But that hasn’t stopped REMspace working to an ambitious timeline – they hope to release a device that will be able to help people enter lucid dreams, record melodies from their dreams, and will have other as-yet-unreleased “secret features” as early as 2024.

Advertisement

As Raduga explained, the team is thinking big: “This approach to utilizing human potential may allow us to compete with artificial intelligence in the future.” 

The study is published in the journal Dreaming.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • music,

  • consciousness,

  • sleep,

  • lucid dreaming,

  • dreaming,

  • rhythm

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Ancient Solar Flare Sheds Light On How Nordic Seafarers Became The VikingsA photo of a Viking longboat heading towards a sunset.
humansHumans

Ancient Solar Flare Sheds Light On How Nordic Seafarers Became The Vikings

clock6 minutes ago
Great Wall Of China Damaged Beyond Repair By Builders Looking For ShortcutJinshanling Great Wall of China, located in Hebei province
humansHumans

Great Wall Of China Damaged Beyond Repair By Builders Looking For Shortcut

clock59 minutes ago
Homo Bodoensis: A Potential New Ancestor May Redraw The Human Family TreeArtist's impression of the head of Homo bodoensis
humansancient ancestors

Homo Bodoensis: A Potential New Ancestor May Redraw The Human Family Tree

clock2 hours ago
share10