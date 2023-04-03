Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics

Light Interacts With Itself When Squeezed Through "Slits In Time"

A modern twist on a 200-year-old experiment shows how light can diffract in time as well as space.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
comments1Comment
share470Shares
Colorful diffractions patterns

The time double slip experiment create a pattern in frequencies, changing the color of light. Image Credit: Titima Ongkantong/Shutterstock.com

We know now that light behaves as both waves and particles. Back in 1801, Thomas Young’s famous double-slit experiment clearly showed light's wave nature. As light passes through two narrow, close-to-each-other slits, it interacts creating a diffraction pattern. Scientists have long suspected that the same would happen if the double-slit were to occur in time rather than space. Now, they have finally demonstrated it.

This temporal version of the double-slit experiment was far from easy to create. They used a semiconductor common in phone screen manufacturing: Indium tin oxide. When hit by laser pulses this material can suddenly become a mirror. By delivering two quick consecutive pulses at the right time for the right wavelengths of light, the team created a double-slit in time.

Advertisement

“This is a very interesting experiment because it hasn't been done before, and we weren't sure whether it was possible. It was very exciting to be able to demonstrate that we can do this double-slit in time,” lead author Romain Tirole, from Imperial College London, told IFLScience.

A drawing showing the Double-slit experiment. A torch is shown emitting light waves that go through a plane with two slits and the waves interact forming a pattern on another plane.
This is how the double-slit experiment works: To travel through the two slits, the light splits into two waves which interact when they come out the other side of the slits. Where the waves' peaks meet, they enhance each other, and where a peak and trough meet they cancel each other out, creating striped interference patterns. Image Credit: grayjay/shutterstock.com


Indium tin oxide surprised the team as it reacted much more quickly than they expected. It created these time slits just a few femtoseconds apart, that is 10-15 seconds. To give you an idea of how small that is, it is roughly the same order of magnitude of one second compared to 31 million years.

Related Stories
boook svgEarth-like Planet’s Magnetic Field Suspected Of Causing Auroras On A Star
boook svgWe're Going Back To The Moon! Meet The Crew Of Artemis II
boook svgFast Radio Bursts Reveal The Milky Way's Halo Is Surprisingly Light

In the spatial version of the experiment, the interference patterns are created in the angular profile of light. In the time version, the interference affects the frequency of light, literally changing its colors. The team thinks that this is just the beginning of what they might be able to achieve.  

“We can think about doing more complicated patterns. So essentially, we're gaining control over which colors we can generate in light,” Tirole explained to IFLScience.

Advertisement

While the results are brand new, the team is already thinking of the possible applications of this technology, from data encoding to employing time crystals with this approach. Time crystals are not some Doctor Who McGuffins but systems where patterns repeat in time and not in space.

“Our experiment reveals more about the fundamental nature of light while serving as a stepping-stone to creating the ultimate materials that can minutely control light in both space and time,” said lead researcher Professor Riccardo Sapienza in a statement.

“In our field of research, we've become really good at controlling the spatial aspect of light. In which direction does it propagate? How does it evolve in space? But time has always been a dimension that has not been accessible to us. But now that we have that extra dimension to manipulate, we can do very interesting things,” Tirole told IFLScience.

The research was published in Nature Physics.

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • light,

  • physics,

  • laser,

  • time crystal,

  • double-slit experiment


space

More Space and Physics Stories

Earth-like Planet’s Magnetic Field Suspected Of Causing Auroras On A StarArtist's impression of the interaction between the magnetic field of YZ Ceti and that of its innermost planet
spaceAstronomy

Earth-like Planet’s Magnetic Field Suspected Of Causing Auroras On A Star

clockApr 3 2023
share11
We're Going Back To The Moon! Meet The Crew Of Artemis IIThe four Artemis II astronauts. From left to right: Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, with mission commander Reid Wiseman in front. Image Credit: NASA
spaceAstronomy

We're Going Back To The Moon! Meet The Crew Of Artemis II

clockApr 3 2023
comments2
share9.1k
Fast Radio Bursts Reveal The Milky Way's Halo Is Surprisingly LightWaves from a Fast Radio Burst have to make a long journey to reach us, passing through part of their host galaxy, the intergalactic medium and the halo of the Milky Way, and are changed by the process, Some frequencies are changed more than others, creating dispersion.
spaceAstronomy

Fast Radio Bursts Reveal The Milky Way's Halo Is Surprisingly Light

clockMar 31 2023
comments4
share17