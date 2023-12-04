Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Large Hole In The Sun's Atmosphere Sends High-Speed Solar Wind Toward Earth"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

Large Hole In The Sun's Atmosphere Sends High-Speed Solar Wind Toward Earth

A "moderate" geomagnetic storm is predicted to hit today.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share37Shares
A large sunspot on the surface of the Sun.

It's nothing to worry about, but it is huge.

Image credit: NASA/SDO

A high-speed stream of solar wind from a large coronal hole is expected to cause moderate geomagnetic storms over the next few days.

The sunspot, captured in a video by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) between December 2-4, 2023, is large, but of no major concern. Though a little unsettling in appearance, sunspots look like this in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and soft X-ray images as they are cooler in temperature and less dense than the surrounding regions.

Advertisement


"Sunspots are areas where the magnetic field is about 2,500 times stronger than Earth's, much higher than anywhere else on the Sun," the National Weather Service explains. "Because of the strong magnetic field, the magnetic pressure increases while the surrounding atmospheric pressure decreases.  This in turn lowers the temperature relative to its surroundings because the concentrated magnetic field inhibits the flow of hot, new gas from the Sun's interior to the surface."

The sunspot should not pose too much of a problem for Earth, with the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting a minor-moderate geomagnetic storm arriving from midday (UTC) on December 4.

Sun activity increases and decreases in an 11-year cycle known as the Schwabe cycle. From 1826 to 1843, German amateur astronomer Heinrich Schwabe observed the Sun, discovering that it rotates on its axis once every 27 days. He noticed the Sun goes from quiet periods, where no sunspots can be seen, to the maximum phase where 20 or more groups of sunspots can be seen. 

Solar activity is increasing at the moment. The next solar maximum – when the Sun's activity peaks along this cycle – had been predicted by NASA to occur in 2025. However, NASA revised this prediction to between January and October 2024.

Advertisement


“We expect that our new experimental forecast will be much more accurate than the 2019 panel prediction and, unlike previous solar cycle predictions, it will be continuously updated on a monthly basis as new sunspot observations become available,” Mark Miesch, the solar cycle lead at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, said in a statement at the time. “It’s a pretty significant change.”

This forecast tracks with another team's prediction of mid-2024. This team looked at magnetic donuts which form at 55 degrees of latitude on both hemispheres of the Sun. These formations migrate towards the equator where they meet and cancel each other out, which the team dubbed a Hale cycle (two solar cycles) terminator.

This terminator event tends to happen up to two years after the minimum, and by focusing on these events, the team believed they could make better predictions about the solar cycles.

"If you measure how long a cycle is, not the minimum to minimum, but from terminator to terminator, you see that there is a strong linear relationship between how long one cycle is and how strong the next one is going to be," NASA research scientist Robert Leamon told Space.com.

Advertisement

Expect more big sunspots like this one as activity moves towards its peak.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • the Sun,

  • solar activity,

  • sunspots,

  • solar cycle,

  • geomagnetic storms,

  • solar winds

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Astronaut Catches "Transient Luminous Event" High Above The EarthA red sprite above a thundercloud.
spaceAstronomy

Astronaut Catches "Transient Luminous Event" High Above The Earth

clock19 minutes ago
Disappearing Galaxy Reappears And Changes Our Understanding Of Galaxy Evolutiona very pixelated image show a red galaxy among the black of the universe
spaceAstronomy

Disappearing Galaxy Reappears And Changes Our Understanding Of Galaxy Evolution

clock22 minutes ago
Saturn's Raviolo Moon Is A Weird, Tiny Little Ring ShepherdA moon which looks a bit like ravioli.
spaceAstronomy

Saturn's Raviolo Moon Is A Weird, Tiny Little Ring Shepherd

clock1 hour ago