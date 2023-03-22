Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

JWST Spots Hot Gritty Silicate Clouds On Nearby Exoplanet Orbiting Two Stars

Anakin Skywalker would not enjoy a planet where clouds are made of sand.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
Illustration of a planet. The background is black, darkest at the left edge, with light streaming from a small pair of stars at right. The planet is at left in deep orange and contains several stripes. The brightest stripes lie in the top and bottom thirds. A small circular oval representing a large storm appears toward the top left. The right edge of the planet (the side facing the star) is lit, while the rest is largely in shadow
Artist impression of VHS 1256 b with its swirls of hot sand. Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, J. Olmsted (STScI)

New observations from JWST have revealed intriguing details of the atmosphere of a relatively nearby exoplanet. The world is called VHS 1256 b and orbits not one but two stars. The system is located 40 light-years away and is an ideal target for JWST.

VHS 1256 b is the planetary-mass object with the biggest change in brightness to date. The observations from JWST suggest that silicate material is constantly being churned over the course of the planet’s 22-hour rotation, reaching a scorching 830 °C (1,500 °F) at the top of the atmosphere.

Advertisement

It's not just clouds made of a sand-like material – JWST also got clear detections of water, methane, and carbon monoxide. There is also evidence for the presence of carbon dioxide. So far, this is the highest number of molecules spotted in the atmosphere of a planet beyond the solar system.

“VHS 1256 b is about four times farther from its stars than Pluto is from our Sun, which makes it a great target for the JWST,” lead author Brittany Miles of the University of Arizona, said in a statement. “That means the planet’s light is not mixed with light from its stars.”

Related Stories
boook svgFive Planets And The Crescent Moon Are Set To Align In The Sky. Here's How To Watch
boook svgMysterious Acceleration Of Earth’s First Interstellar Visitor Finally Explained
boook svgLarge Asteroid Threat To Earth Has Been Underestimated, Scientists Claim

This celestial body is truly a complicated one. With a mass around 12 or 16 times that of Jupiter, this object is around the lower end of the brown dwarf mass scale. Brown dwarfs are substellar objects that failed to become stars, never massive enough to fuse regular hydrogen. They can fuse a heavier version of hydrogen known as deuterium, but it is not clear if this is the case here.

The high temperature of the object, despite being so far from its two stars, doesn’t necessarily mean it's fusing something at its core. VHS 1256 b is only 140 million years old. When gas giant planets form, they tend to be quite hot. The gas from the protoplanetary nebula is compressed and the gravitational potential energy is converted into heat.

Advertisement

Both brown dwarfs and massive planets can have weird weather phenomena, including the clouds spotted around this world. JWST was able to deliver such detailed observations that researchers could tell that there are different types of grains in the clouds.

Graphic titled “Exoplanet VHS 1256 b Emission Spectrum.” The label at top right reads NIRSpec and MIRI, IFU Medium-Resolution Spectroscopy. The spectrum is plotted on a graph with y- and x-axes. The graph shows jagged lines. There are labels for water, carbon monoxide, methane, and silicates
The emission spectrum of the planet allowed researchers to spot all the different molecules. Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, J. Olmsted (STScI), B. Miles (University of Arizona), S. Hinkley (University of Exeter), B. Biller (University of Edinburgh), A. Skemer (University of California, Santa Cruz)


“The smaller silicate grains in its atmosphere may be more like tiny particles as in smoke,” added co-author Beth Biller of the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. “The larger grains might be more like very hot, very small sand particles.”

These observations were part of the Early Release Science Programme, and they are just the beginning of the study of this fascinating celestial body.

“We’ve isolated silicates, but better understanding which grain sizes and shapes match specific types of clouds is going to take a lot of additional work,” co-author Elisabeth Matthews from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA) in Heidelberg, Germany, explained. “This is not the final word on this planet – it is only the beginning of a large-scale modeling effort to understand JWST’s complex data.”

Advertisement

The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • water,

  • exoplanet,

  • carbon monoxide,

  • brown dwarf,

  • JWST,

  • methane,

  • carbon dioxide,

  • Astronomy


space

More Space and Physics Stories

Five Planets And The Crescent Moon Are Set To Align In The Sky. Here's How To WatchSun and the eight planets of the solar system on black background. Realistic 3d rendering illustration of the planets size
spaceAstronomy

Five Planets And The Crescent Moon Are Set To Align In The Sky. Here's How To Watch

clockMar 22 2023
Mysterious Acceleration Of Earth’s First Interstellar Visitor Finally ExplainedAn artist's depiction of the interstellar comet 'Oumuamua, as it warmed up in its approach to the sun and outgassed hydrogen (white mist), which slightly altered its orbit.
spaceAstronomy

Mysterious Acceleration Of Earth’s First Interstellar Visitor Finally Explained

clockMar 22 2023
Large Asteroid Threat To Earth Has Been Underestimated, Scientists ClaimLake Bosumtwi, one of the craters studied, is the only natural lake in Ghana, formed in an impact crater 10.5 kilometers (6.5 miles) across around 1.3 million years ago. Image credit: Vesta/USGS Landsat 7, Public Domain
spaceAstronomy

Large Asteroid Threat To Earth Has Been Underestimated, Scientists Claim

clockMar 22 2023