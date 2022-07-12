Advertisement

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

JWST Reveals Best Infrared View Of The Carina Nebula Ever

We have never seen this nebula like this before!

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockJul 12 2022, 15:31 UTC
The cosmic cliffs of the Carina Nebula. Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI
The cosmic cliffs of the Carina Nebula. Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

This is JWST's historic first view of the Carina Nebula, one of the brightest and largest nebulae in the sky. This incredible structure is a stellar nursery, among its wisps and clouds new stars are being born, and JWST has the power to see them clearly. The nebula is located 7,500 light-years from Earth.

Advertisement

The JWST image focuses on a region known as the cosmic cliffs, a "coast line" made of vast strand of gas and dust where star formation is happening against a blue ocean of background stars. 

Find out more about this image and see all the historic images released today here

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

  • JWST,

  • Astronomy

More Space and Physics Stories

Nearest Star Spaghettified By A Black Hole Reveals Its SecretsThe spaghettification of a star by a supermassive black hole if it wasn't obscured by an enormous gas cloud
Astronomy

Nearest Star Spaghettified By A Black Hole Reveals Its Secrets

clockJul 12 2022
60 Years Ago, The US Exploded A Nuclear Bomb In Outer Spacea nuclear blast in space lights up the sky
Space and Physics

60 Years Ago, The US Exploded A Nuclear Bomb In Outer Space

clockJul 12 2022
Stephan's Quintet Dazzles In Incredible Infrared Image From JWSTStephan's quintet Imag Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI
BREAKING NEWS
Astronomy

Stephan's Quintet Dazzles In Incredible Infrared Image From JWST

clockJul 12 2022