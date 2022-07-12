JWST Reveals Best Infrared View Of The Carina Nebula Ever

This is JWST's historic first view of the Carina Nebula, one of the brightest and largest nebulae in the sky. This incredible structure is a stellar nursery, among its wisps and clouds new stars are being born, and JWST has the power to see them clearly. The nebula is located 7,500 light-years from Earth.

The JWST image focuses on a region known as the cosmic cliffs, a "coast line" made of vast strand of gas and dust where star formation is happening against a blue ocean of background stars.

Find out more about this image and see all the historic images released today here.