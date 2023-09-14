Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Jupiter's Moon Callisto Has A Lot More Oxygen Than We Can Explain"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Jupiter's Moon Callisto Has A Lot More Oxygen Than We Can Explain

What is creating this oxygen?

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share76Shares
Callisto, Jupiter's second-largest moon.

The third-largest moon in the Solar System doesn't get a lot of attention.

Image credit: Claudio Caridi/shutterstock.com

At last count, Jupiter had 92 moons, so it can be tough to get the spotlight. Especially when you are competing with the likes of Europa, showing off with hints of underground oceans, and possibly letting off massive plumes of water.

Callisto, despite being the second-largest of Jupiter's ridiculous number of moons and the third-largest moon in the Solar System, doesn't get a whole lot of attention. The icy moon has the oldest surface in the Solar System, and may have an ocean deep below the thick crust, but has failed to gain the scientific interest and resulting NASA missions of the other large moons.

Advertisement

However, it can still throw some surprises our way. The latest is that it has a lot more oxygen than we were expecting. We were expecting to find a little oxygen, after NASA probe Pioneer 10 found intense plasma in Jupiter's magnetosphere. Experiments were conducted to determine the effect this plasma had on icy moons Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. 

"These experiments measured the ejection of water molecules from low-temperature ices by incident charged particles, a process referred to as sputtering," a team of researchers write in a new study. "The results showed that the sputtering of H2O-ice is dominated by electronic excitations and ionizations produced in the ice (electronic sputtering), rather than by knock-on collisions of the ions with water molecules (nuclear sputtering), the hitherto typically studied sputtering process."

boook svg

Related Stories

Winners Of Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2023 Are Truly Out Of This Worldarrow
How Complex Organic Molecules Form In Interstellar Spacearrow
Astronaut Tim Peake Is Ready To Reveal The Secrets Of Our Universearrow

"Subsequent experiments led to the discovery that the bonds in H2O-ice molecules can be dissociated by the electronic energy deposited by the impinging charged particles, and the fragmented molecules can recombine to form new species, such as H2 and O2."

These models made us expect to find oxygen, but we didn't know how much. Attempting to quantify how much atmospheric oxygen this would produce on Callisto, the team found that it fell far short of the amount of oxygen we believe is there from our observations. 

Advertisement

"There's a huge discrepancy," lead author Shane Carberry Mogan told CNET. "We were off by something like two orders of magnitude to even three orders of magnitude."

Even if the moon was 100 percent covered in ice, rather than the 10 percent assumed by the team, it still wouldn't account for all the oxygen produced. The team suggested a number of other mechanisms by which this extra oxygen is making its way into the atmosphere, including a series of chemical reactions in water vapor and oxygen ion implantation from Jupiter's magnetosphere, but neither would produce nearly enough oxygen to explain observations either.

The team suggests observations, perhaps during the upcoming JUICE mission to fly by the icy moons of Jupiter, should attempt to obtain "multi-point, concurrent measurements of the moon's charged and neutral particle environments" in order to help solve the mystery.

The study is published in JGR Planets.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • moon,

  • jupiter,

  • moons,

  • oxygen,

  • Astronomy,

  • Jupiter's moons,

  • Callisto

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Winners Of Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2023 Are Truly Out Of This WorldPlasma arc next to the Andromeda Galaxy
spaceAstronomy

Winners Of Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2023 Are Truly Out Of This World

clock5 hours ago
share70
How Complex Organic Molecules Form In Interstellar SpaceIce grains and representatations of carbon atoms against an image of the sort of nebula where these combine to make complex organic molecules
spacechemistry

How Complex Organic Molecules Form In Interstellar Space

clock8 hours ago
share93
Astronaut Tim Peake Is Ready To Reveal The Secrets Of Our UniversePromo image for he seriese showing Peake with a nebula background between Jupiter and Mars, obviously not to scale.
spaceSpace and Physics

Astronaut Tim Peake Is Ready To Reveal The Secrets Of Our Universe

clock9 hours ago
share130