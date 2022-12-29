James Cameron Conducts Scientific Study To Prove Jack Had To Die In Titanic

Director James Cameron says he has conducted a scientific study, finally proving that (SPOILER ALERT) Jack had to drown at the end of the movie Titanic.

In the movie, protagonists Jack and Rose fight against the odds to survive as the titular Titanic sinks into the Atlantic Ocean. Having fought off an angry fiancé, escaped from an underwater cage, and clinging to the hull as it sinks, the two find that they are defeated by one final hurdle: there isn't enough space on a door.

As the two cling to a piece of debris to save themselves from drowning and hypothermia in the cold ocean, Jack realizes that the only way for Rose to survive is if he goes in the water and allows her to float on the door. He does so, and dies while she lives.

Over the years, people have speculated that there was, in fact, plenty of room for both of them if Rose were just to shunt up a bit. The topic was even a subject of a Mythbusters episode, where the team concluded that the two could have floated long enough to be rescued if they had just tied the life jacket to the bottom of the door.

"However noble Jack's intentions might have been, sometimes discretion is the better part of valor," the Mythbusters added. "With all we've learned, I think Jack's death was needless."

Kate Winslet, who played Rose, also went on record in 2016, telling Jimmy Kimmel "I think he could have actually fitted on that bit of door".

However, James Cameron hasn't left it at that. As well as making it clear that "Jack had to die" as the story was about sacrifice, the director now says that he and a team have conducted a scientific analysis of the door situation.

“We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,” Cameron told Postmedia, adding that they had done a forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert, for a piece that will be aired in February.

"We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived," he told the outlet. "Only one could survive.”