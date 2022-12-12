Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Is That You, Santa? Christmas Asteroid Will Cruise The Skies This Month

The European Space Agency wants amateur astronomers to share their images of the Christmas asteroid.

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

clockDec 12 2022, 17:03 UTC
share13Shares
Santa Claus and a girl sit on a roof pointing at a star in the night sky.

"That's my ride home". Image credit: Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock.com

Take a look a look through a telescope this week and there’s a chance you might make out a glowing dot edging across the night sky. Could it be a certain Saint prepping for his annual trip across the globe? Or perhaps the celestial omen of a new messiah? 

Unfortunately, there’s nothing supernatural going on here, but it will be a sight that will enthrall astronomers. 

Advertisement

The ~140-meter-long (460-foot) space rock is approaching Earth and is set to make its closest approach later this week on December 15. People in the Southern hemisphere will get the best view during the close approach, but those in Europe should be able to catch a view until December 19.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has named it the Christmas asteroid, or 2015 RN35, and they want your help to learn a little more about it. Very little else is known about the Christmas asteroid. Astronomers currently only have an estimate of its size; they don’t know what it’s made of, or even fully understand its orbit.

A computer visualisation of Asteroids near Earth's orbit in the solar system.

Earth in orbit with asteroids on ESA's 'risk list', using ESA's asteroid orbit visualization tool. Image credit: ESA


The Christmas asteroid poses no risk to Earth because of its small size and its distance from our planet, about 686,000 kilometers (426,261 miles) – just under two lunar distances. While this means the asteroid is fairly hard to see, ESA says a telescope that's 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) or larger should have a decent shot at observing it.  

Advertisement

If you manage to spot it, you can share your observations on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit with the hashtag #ESAChristmasAsteroid.

Amateur astronomers can use ESA’s new asteroid toolkit to help find the asteroid. The freely available tool was released this month for both professional and amateur astronomers, as well as the media and schools looking to inform people about asteroids. 

“We use these tools every day to plan our observations, to visualise asteroid close approaches and to help us understand and explain the varied asteroid populations in the Solar System and the risk we face,” Juan-Luis Cano, Information System Manager at the Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre, said in a statement

Advertisement

“We want them to be as useful to the rest of the world as they are to us, because Planetary Defence is a global effort," Cano added. 

Don’t fret if you miss this one. If you can manage to get off the couch, you’ll be able to catch sight of another asteroid, 2010 XC15, on December 27 that’s set to have similar visibility.

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • space,

  • asteroid,

  • ESA,

  • near-earth objects,

  • holiday,

  • Christmas,

  • Astronomy,

  • festive,

  • Santa Claus

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
space

More Space and Physics Stories

Did You Find All NASA's "Easter Eggs" Hidden In Orion's Capsule?This high-resolution image captures the inside of the Orion crew module on flight day one of the Artemis I mission. At left is Commander Moonikin Campos, a purposeful passenger equipped with sensors to collect data that will help scientists and engineers understand the deep-space environment for future Artemis missions. At center is the Callisto payload, a technology demonstration of voice-activated audio and video technology from Lockheed Martin in collaboration with Amazon and Cisco. Below and to the right of Callisto is the Artemis I zero-gravity indicator, astronaut Snoopy.
spaceSpace and Physics

Did You Find All NASA's "Easter Eggs" Hidden In Orion's Capsule?

clockDec 12 2022
Six Percent Of Earth's Mass Was Brought By Asteroids From The Outer Solar SystemA little plastic back hold by two begloved hands show a little plastic
spaceAstronomy

Six Percent Of Earth's Mass Was Brought By Asteroids From The Outer Solar System

clockDec 12 2022
share220
Orion Is Safely Back On Earth After Smooth SplashdownThe picture shows the parachutes open as the spacecraft is just touching the ocean water.
spaceAstronomy

Orion Is Safely Back On Earth After Smooth Splashdown

clockDec 12 2022
share9