"India's Aditya-L1 Probe Takes Its First Image Of Earth And The Moon On The Way To The Sun"

After lifting off last Saturday, India’s solar probe has now sent back some remarkable images of the Earth and Moon, as well as a cheeky selfie.
The two images were taken on September 4 by a camera mounted on Aditya-L1, with the most striking picture showing the Moon as a tiny speck beside the Earth. The other image was of the solar probe itself, showcasing some of the scientific instruments being used on the mission.
The Indian Space Agency (ISRO) released the images in the form of a video to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday morning.