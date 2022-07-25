Advertisement

Indian Politician Reportedly Airlifted To Hospital After Drinking River Water To Prove It's Safe

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann drank the water on camera several days before being admitted to hospital.

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

clockJul 25 2022, 14:46 UTC
Indian politician Bhagwant Mann gives a victory sign after election win
Reports say he was hospitalized with stomach ache, which he denies. Image credit: Sanjeev Syal/Shutterstock.com

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to hospital after drinking from a polluted river to prove the water was safe, according to a report by the Indian Express.

In a widely shared video, Mann can be seen drinking a glass of water straight from the Kali Bein, a holy rivulet in Sultanpur Lodhi, in the Kapurthala district in the Indian state of Punjab, last Sunday. 

Two days after drinking the water while being cheered on by supporters around him, he was airlifted to hospital with a stomach ache, the Indian Express reports. According to the paper's sources, his admission to hospital was directly related to his drinking the water from the river, which is polluted with sewage from around 73 villages in three separate districts.

Soon after the hospitalization, Mann returned to work. His office denied claims that he had been hospitalized due to drinking water from the river, telling NDTV that Mann had no infection, and had attended the hospital for a routine checkup, before being discharged later that evening.

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

