Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy

Incredible Mosaic Photo Of The Sun Reveals Plasma Tornado 14 Earths Tall

As the authors described it, it is a blend of science and art.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockPublished
comments1Comment
share410Shares
The solar photosphere, a few plasma prominence including a major one, and the solar coroan are visible in this stunning mosaic of the Sun.

Portion of the incredible image featuring the twisty prominence. Image Courtesy of Andrew McCarthy and Jason Guenzel 

An incredible picture of the Sun has been produced by two extremely talented photographers and citizen scientists. Andrew McCarthy and Jason Guenzel have constructed a beautiful mosaic of our Sun, showing surface features and most impressively a twisty plasma filament stretching out over the limb (outer edge) of our star.

The positioning allowed the duo to easily calculate the size of the impressive feature. Side to side, the Sun is about 109 Earths wide, and this filament extended to a distance equivalent to 14 Earths. That is about half the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

Advertisement

The picture, which they call Fusion of Helios, is not a single snap but an incredible mosaic made of about 90,000 individual images taken by McCarthy and processed together with Guenzel. Originally, 200,000 pictures were taken to try and get this incredibly clear image of the full disk of the Sun. The churning of the photosphere, some Sunspots, and the wisps of plasma as well as the dramatic tornado-like prominence make for an incredible picture.

The team also went one step further. Using the image that Guenzel took of the Solar Corona during The Great American Eclipse of 2017 and combining it with data from NASA’s SOHO, they created a plausible Solar Corona, a feature of the Sun that is not visible because the Sun is just too bright otherwise.

The final effect is absolutely stunning, a work of art imbued with scientific wonder.

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • the Sun,

  • astrophotography,

  • Astronomy


space

More Space and Physics Stories

Meteorite Hunters Using Magnets Wiped Our Best Chance To Confirm Mars’ Ancient Magnetic FieldA piece of Black Beauty, NWA 7034, the earliest meteorite we have from Mars. Unfortunately, its magnetic field was wiped by collectors
spaceAstronomy

Meteorite Hunters Using Magnets Wiped Our Best Chance To Confirm Mars’ Ancient Magnetic Field

clockApr 10 2023
share1
How Many States Of Matter Are There, And What Are They?Three tumblers, one with ice (solid), one with water (liquid) and one where the ice is melting into water but hasn't fully melted yet
spacephysics

How Many States Of Matter Are There, And What Are They?

clockApr 10 2023
share1
The Man In The Monkey Nut Coat: How A 1940s Scientist Made "Vegan Wool" From PeanutsSheep sticking out tongue, background of peanuts
spacechemistry

The Man In The Monkey Nut Coat: How A 1940s Scientist Made "Vegan Wool" From Peanuts

clockApr 10 2023
share1