Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

You can also addnewsletters@iflscience.comto your safe senders list to ensure you never miss a message from us.

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"In World First, Canada To Feature Health Warnings On Individual Cigarettes"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

healthHealth and Medicine
clockPUBLISHED

In World First, Canada To Feature Health Warnings On Individual Cigarettes

Smokers will come face-to-face, or rather hand-to-lip, with these labels.

DR. BECCY CORKILL

Dr. Beccy Corkill

DR. BECCY CORKILL

Dr. Beccy Corkill

Custom Content Manager

Beccy is a custom content producer who holds a PhD in Biological Science, a Master’s in Parasites and Disease Vectors, and a Bachelor’s in Human Biology and Forensic Science.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Custom Content Manager

share33Shares
Illustration of cigerettes with health wanring labels on the butts

I’ll huff, and I’ll puff, and I’ll… read the label.

Image credit: Health Canada

In a world first, Canada is set to become the first country to require health warnings on individual cigarettes, making the warnings so in your face they will be hard to ignore.

Early this week on August 1, 2023, these regulations came into force, in a phased approach that will see most of the measures be in action by the end of the year. The first target is king-sized cigarettes, followed by regular-sized cigarettes, little cigars with tipping papers, and tubes.

Advertisement

Very aptly, this announcement was originally made in May on World No Tobacco Day. The aim is that this new labeling system will deter younger people from starting smoking, help adults who smoke quit, reduce the appeal of tobacco, and protect people from nicotine addiction.

Currently, tobacco kills 48,000 Canadians per year. As smoking is linked to 40 diseases and conditions, with many health effects being reversible or reduced after someone quits tobacco use. So, it is a very big health concern for all of Canada.

boook svg

Related Stories

Leprosy Is On The Rise In Florida And No One Knows Whyarrow
New Fluoride-Free Toothpaste Proves Just As Effective As Traditional Alternativesarrow
Family Of Henrietta Lacks Reach Historic Settlement Over Her "Stolen" Cellsarrow

“Tobacco use continues to be one of Canada's most significant public health problems, and is the country's leading preventable cause of disease and premature death in Canada. Our government is using every evidence-based tool at our disposal to help protect the health of Canadians, especially young people.” The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, said in a statement.

Health Canada health warnings on the butt of cigarettes
The health warnings will be in both English and French and are rather to the point.
Image credit: Health Canada


The plan is to have the tipping paper of the individual cigarettes, tubes, little cigars, and other tobacco products have labels in English and French, including warnings such as "Cigarettes cause cancer" and "Poison in every puff". This means that the message will quite literally be in your face and make it impossible to avoid the health warnings altogether. All of this helps support Canada’s goal to reduce tobacco use to less than 5 percent by 2035.

Advertisement

“This bold step will make health warning messages virtually unavoidable, and together with updated graphic images displayed on the package, will provide a real and startling reminder of the health consequences of smoking. We will continue to do whatever it takes to help more people in Canada stop smoking and help young people to live healthy tobacco-free lives,” said the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, in a statement.

This is all part of the plan to enhance public awareness about tobacco use hazards, which are all part of the Tobacco and Vaping Act (TVPA), which is there to regulate the manufacturing, labeling, promotion, and selling of tobacco products sold in Canada.  

The hope is that this new initiative will help those in Canada to reduce their nicotine intake. If it does, maybe this is something that we see all over the world.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • smoke,

  • label,

  • cigarette,

  • cigarette butt

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Leprosy Is On The Rise In Florida And No One Knows WhyThe face of a young man with leprosy taken from George Thin's 1891 book "Leprosy."
healthhealth

Leprosy Is On The Rise In Florida And No One Knows Why

clock2 days ago
comments8
share810
New Fluoride-Free Toothpaste Proves Just As Effective As Traditional AlternativesA woman brushing her teeth in the mirror.
healthhealth

New Fluoride-Free Toothpaste Proves Just As Effective As Traditional Alternatives

clock2 days ago
comments1
share99
Family Of Henrietta Lacks Reach Historic Settlement Over Her "Stolen" CellsAn illustration of Henrietta Lacks (1920-1951), the progenitor of the HeLa Cell line.
healthmedicine

Family Of Henrietta Lacks Reach Historic Settlement Over Her "Stolen" Cells

clock3 days ago
comments4
share900