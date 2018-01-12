IKEA Wants You To Pee On Their Advert, And It's Actually A Pretty Neat Idea.

There aren't many brands out there that will actively encourage you to take a wee on their adverts. In fact, if we're honest, we couldn't think of a single one. Even toilet companies.

That changed today when we discovered IKEA's latest advertising stunt. Weirdly, everyone seems to be onboard with the idea. It's actually pretty neat.

In an advert that features in Swedish women's magazine Amelia, the furniture giant may offer you a discount if you go to the toilet on the page.

The advert was actually quite a technical achievement. IKEA

We're sure you've already guessed it by now, but if you relieve yourself on it and you're pregnant a discount code will be revealed, confirming that you are indeed pregnant. Even better, you will also get 50 percent off a crib.

Then all you have to do is take the (eww) pee-soaked coupon into IKEA to receive your discount. We're sure the store worker will be delighted with your news, rather than appalled at having to accept a urine-drenched voucher.

If you aren't pregnant, of course, all you've done is urinated on a magazine.

When the test detects that you're pregnant, the family price appears, confirming that you're having a baby and a slightly cheaper shopping trip. IKEA

The tech behind this is actually pretty neat and took some time to develop. Swedish agency Åkestam Holst, who created the advert, said the difficult part was linking the bottom of the page (where you put your urine) to the area where your discount price will be revealed.

"In order to make the interactive functions of this ad work in reality, we had to make several technical advancements," they told AdWeek.

“The pregnancy test strip was used as a starting point, which relies on antibodies that bind to the pregnancy hormone hCG, resulting in color change... Careful selection of materials, together with a controlled capillary flow have been crucial for the success of this project. Technical advancements made during the work with this campaign have the potential to improve medical diagnostics."

It's not just a neat advert and a bit gross for store workers – it's actually medically useful.

Reaction to the idea has been overwhelmingly positive online.

Although not everybody is completely convinced.

