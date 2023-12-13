Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Ignore The Deathly Decay, Egyptian Tombs Perhaps Don't Smell Too Bad"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

Ignore The Deathly Decay, Egyptian Tombs Perhaps Don't Smell Too Bad

I love the smell of myrtle in the morning.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

share13Shares
Tomb of ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun in Valley of the Kings covered in hieroglyphics

Inside the famous tomb of pharaoh Tutankhamun in Valley of the Kings, Luxor. 

Image credit: Sergii Figurnyi/Shutterstock.com

Taking a whiff of an ancient Egyptian tomb probably isn't very high on your sightseeing bucket list, but you might be pleasantly surprised by some of the smells that can persist here (ignoring the thousands of years of dust and decay). 

New research has found that certain aromatic plants used in ancient Egyptian funerary rituals, such as myrtle and immortelle, can still contain detectable amounts of volatile organic compounds nearly 2,000 years after being used. This suggests that they can still kick up a smell after all this time.

Advertisement

Revered for their aromatic scents, myrtle and immortelle have been used in rituals by different cultures around the Mediterranean for thousands of years. They were used extensively in Ancient Egypt, particularly through the Roman and Greek periods, as ornaments on mummies and seemingly played a role in their burial rituals.

“It is possible that the use of aromatic plants such as immortelle and myrtle was specifically due to the importance of breathing to revive the deceased, as their scent may have stimulated this ability. In addition, the fact that immortelle does not wilt must have suggested the idea of survival beyond death, while its golden color, the same color as the flesh of the gods, possibly recalls the divinization of the deceased after their death,” the study authors explain.

In a new study, scientists at the University of Pisa in Italy analyzed several samples of myrtle and immortelle, including some collected in the 19th century and others from the ancient Egyptian city of Faiyum, dated to approximately 1 CE to 400 CE. 

Using some fancy scientific techniques – catchily named “evolved gas analysis-mass spectrometry and double-shot analytical pyrolysis-gas chromatography-mass spectrometry” – the team found that samples contained detectable amounts of volatile organic compounds. This includes the ancient archaeological samples from Egypt. 

Advertisement

Stinking plants aren’t the only thing in ancient Egyptian tombs that have a surprisingly good shelf-life. When Tutankhamun's tomb was excavated in 1922, archaeologists came across a jar of honey. They even had a taste of the syrupy substance and said that it still tasted sweet. Thanks to its low water content and acidic pH, honey doesn’t ever spoil, so the 3,000-year-old food probably tasted pretty good (or, at least, a taste wouldn’t kill).

In a more recent discovery, archeologists discovered the tomb of an ancient Egyptian queen earlier this year that was loaded with hundreds of well-preserved wine jars. Traces of 5,000-year-old wine were reportedly still in the vessels, but the remains have most likely been reduced to dust.

In Germany, however, there is a 1,700-year-old bottle that still contains liquid wine. Scientists believe the wine is still drinkable, although judging by the looks of it, it wouldn’t taste too pleasant. 

The new study is published in the Journal of Analytical and Applied Pyrolysis.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
  • tag

  • history,

  • tomb,

  • archaeology,

  • ancient egypt,

  • King Tutankhamun,

  • smells

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Science Has A Crack At Defining The Ideal Male Butt Shapethe butt on a male statue in florence
humansHumans

Science Has A Crack At Defining The Ideal Male Butt Shape

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share60
A Third Of Men Are Open To Having More Than One Partnerman holding hands with two women
humansHumans

A Third Of Men Are Open To Having More Than One Partner

clock8 hours ago
comments3
share660
Pre-Incan “Astronomer Priests” Built Giant Structures Aligned To The Milky WayMilky Way pre-Inca
humansancient ancestors

Pre-Incan “Astronomer Priests” Built Giant Structures Aligned To The Milky Way

clockYesterday
share160