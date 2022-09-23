Advertisement

IFLScience The Big Questions: Why Is The Universe Made Of Matter And Not Antimatter?

Dr Alfredo Carpineti and Professor Jeffrey Hangst set out to understand why the universe is dominated by matter and not antimatter.

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockSep 23 2022, 07:00 UTC
The Big Questions Logo. Image Credit: IFLScience
Why does the universe favor matter over antimatter? Who better to ask than an experimental particle physicist. Image Credit: IFLScience

Everything we see, from galaxies to capybaras, is made of matter. But matter has a mirrored version of itself known as antimatter. If the two come into contact they annihilate one another, turning into pure energy. Why does the universe prefer one over the other? This is a fundamental mystery of the universe, and at the forefront of the search for an answer is the Alpha Experiment at CERN. In this episode, host Dr Alfredo Carpineti is joined by experimental physicist and Alpha spokesperson Professor Jeffrey Hangst to understand the nature of mysterious antimatter.

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more. A transcript of the conversation is available here.


