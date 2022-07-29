Advertisement

Space and PhysicsAstronomy

IFLScience The Big Questions: How Will The Universe End?

Join Dr Alfredo Carpineti and Dr Katie Mack to find out how the final curtain call of the universe might go. 

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockJul 29 2022, 08:08 UTC
The IFLScience Podcast logo: a silhouette of a person with over-ear headphones on and a question mark symbol over the speakers
How will the universe end? Tune in to find out. Image Credit: IFLScience

Studying the Universe told us the cosmos began with the Big Bang. But how will everything end? In a cold and desolate nothingness? Or will everything collapse back into itself in a Big Crunch? In this episode, host Dr Alfredo Carpineti is joined by theoretical astrophysicist Dr Katie Mack, the Hawking Chair in Cosmology and Science Communication at the Perimeter Institute, who has written extensively about the subject. Together they discuss what the curtain call of the Universe might look like.

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcast

Spotify

Google Podcast

Podbean

Amazon Music

A transcript of the conversation is available here

