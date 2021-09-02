Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics

IFLScience The Big Questions: Are We Alone In The Universe?

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

clockSep 2 2021, 10:16 UTC
The Big Questions Logo. Image Credit: IFLScience

The Big Questions Logo. Image Credit: IFLScience

From extraterrestrial intelligence to simple life forms, the Universe might be teeming with life. Can we find and communicate with these life forms? IFLScience spoke to Dr Seth Shostak, Senior Astronomer at the SETI Institute, for the first episode of IFLScience The Big Questions. Together we wondered: are we alone in the Universe?

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more. A transcript of the conversation is available here.

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • podcast,

  • Learn with IFLS

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Asteroid That Became A Meteorite Found In Archival Images For First Timefireball/meteorite falling to the ground against starry sky
spaceAstronomy

Asteroid That Became A Meteorite Found In Archival Images For First Time

clockSep 23 2022
Bubble Of Hot Gas Seen Zooming Around Our Supermassive Black Hole At One-Third LightspeedA bubble of hot gas swirling around Sagittarius A*.
spaceAstronomy

Bubble Of Hot Gas Seen Zooming Around Our Supermassive Black Hole At One-Third Lightspeed

clockSep 23 2022
DART Snaps Gorgeous Image Of Jupiter On The Way To Its Date With An AsteroidJupiter and its four largest moons taken by NASA's DART
spaceAstronomy

DART Snaps Gorgeous Image Of Jupiter On The Way To Its Date With An Asteroid

clockSep 23 2022