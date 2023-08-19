Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Humans In Europe Mastered Fire 50,000 Years Earlier Than We Previously Thought"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

Humans In Europe Mastered Fire 50,000 Years Earlier Than We Previously Thought

Evidence shows humans in Europe were making fires 245,000 years ago, earlier than previous studies suggested.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

share120Shares
Ancient humans sitting around a fire

It is unclear which species of early humans might have been crafting the fires, however.

Image credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

Fresh evidence suggests that early humans in Europe were mastering fire around 245,000 years ago. If this latest assessment is on point, it indicates our distant relatives may have been sat around a campfire, perhaps sharing food and building social bonds, up to 50,000 years earlier than previously thought.  

In a recent study, researchers studied samples from the Valdocarros II, a huge archaeological site found east of the Spanish capital of Madrid. Using forensic chemical analysis, they found certain compounds that clearly show things were burnt by fire. 

Advertisement

Furthermore, it appears these fires were not simply accidents or wildfires. The researchers highlight evidence that humans may have sat around the firepit like a campfire, strongly suggesting this was an “organized” event that perhaps played an important role in their social interaction. 

"We have found definitive evidence of things being burnt and those remains are organised into a pattern, suggesting it's humans who are making and controlling the fire. Either they were using the fire to cook or to defend themselves. The spatial patterning in the fire tells us that they were encircling something, like a home or sleeping area, a living room or kitchen, or an enclosure for animals," Dr. Clayton Magill, study author and Assistant Professor at Heriot-Watt University in Scotland, said in a statement

boook svg

Related Stories

“Time Capsule” Cave Reveals Funerary Ritual Dating Back 7,000 Yearsarrow
Why The Remains Of Ancient Civilizations Are Usually Buried Undergroundarrow
Oldest Architectural Plans Ever Found Show How Mysterious Megastructures Were Builtarrow

It is unclear which species of early humans might have crafted the fires, however. According to most estimates, modern Homo sapiens had not even arrived in Western Europe until around 50,000 years ago, indicating it was another species that built the campfire. After all, we know that Europe has also been inhabited by a host of other hominin relatives throughout its history, including Neanderthals and Homo erectus

Outside of Europe, there is even earlier evidence of humans playing with fire. The timing is still hotly debated, but there’s some evidence that Homo erectus was using controlled fires roughly 1.6 million years ago. 

Advertisement

Understanding this timeline is no trivial matter. By learning about how and when our distant ancestors started to control fire, we can deduce all kinds of things about nutrition, social behavior, cognitive abilities, and much more. 

Dr Magill added that this new work helps to fill in the gaps in our understanding of human-controlled fire and human development.

"This is important because our species is defined by our use of fire," Dr Magill explained. "Being able to cook food to feed our big brains is one of the things that made us so successful in an evolutionary sense. Fire also brings protection and fosters communication and family connection. And we now have definitive, incontrovertible evidence that humans were starting and stopping fires in Europe about 50,000 years earlier than we suspected."

The study is published in Scientific Reports.

Advertisement

An earlier version of this article was published in May 2023.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • europe,

  • fire,

  • archaeology,

  • social behavior,

  • early human history,

  • ancient ancestors

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

“Time Capsule” Cave Reveals Funerary Ritual Dating Back 7,000 YearsThe remains of a teenage female around 13-14 years old date back around 7,00 years old, the oldest Neolithic funerary site in Iberia by more than 1,00 years.
humansancient ancestors

“Time Capsule” Cave Reveals Funerary Ritual Dating Back 7,000 Years

clock2 hours ago
share42
Why The Remains Of Ancient Civilizations Are Usually Buried UndergroundPompeii, with large head statues in view.
humansancient ancestors

Why The Remains Of Ancient Civilizations Are Usually Buried Underground

clock3 hours ago
share44
Oldest Architectural Plans Ever Found Show How Mysterious Megastructures Were BuiltA stone found in Jordan engraved with the plan of a desert kite
humansHumans

Oldest Architectural Plans Ever Found Show How Mysterious Megastructures Were Built

clock5 hours ago
share98