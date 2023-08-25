"Human Y Chromosome Sequenced For The First Time, India Becomes Fourth Nation To Successfully Land On The Moon, And Much More This Week"

This week, India became the first nation to land at the South Pole of the Moon, the mystery of missing flight MH370 might be one step closer to being solved thanks to some surprising sea creatures, and a new 167-million-year-old dinosaur was discovered in India and could be the oldest of its kind in the world. Finally, we explore the benefits and science behind eating a Mediterranean diet.

The Human Y Chromosome Has Just Been Sequenced For The Very First Time

It’s among the smallest of human chromosomes, but the complex structure of the Y chromosome has made it notoriously resistant to efforts to fully decipher it. Now, the first-ever complete sequence of the Y chromosome has been revealed, bringing us one step closer to solving a plethora of unanswered questions. Read the full story here.

India Becomes Fourth Nation To Successfully Land On The Moon

India did it. The lander and rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission reached the surface of the Moon, landing as expected on Wednesday, August 23 at 12:34 pm UTC (8:34 am EST). This makes India the fourth nation to successfully soft land on the Moon, after the Soviet Union, the United States, and China. Read the full story here.

Scientist Figures Out How We Might Finally Find Missing Flight MH370: Barnacles

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, prompting the most expensive search in the history of aviation. A few pieces of debris washed ashore, but the main body of the airplane – along with the passengers and crew – remain missing. Read the full story here.

New 167-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur In India Is Oldest Of Its Kind In The World

Archaeologists from the Indian Institute of Technology and the Geological Survey of India have recovered the remains of a new dinosaur that has never been seen in India before. The new fossil belongs to a species of dicraeosaurid sauropod – a long-necked “veggiesaurus” that lived in the area during the Middle Jurassic era. The fossil is not only the first of its kind but also the earliest known diplodocoid found in the world. Read the full story here.

Glitter In Our Waters Is Seriously Impacting The Growth Of Vital Organisms

Glitter is everywhere: clothing, holiday decorations, and bodily crevices that aren’t appropriate to mention. Inevitably, it’s made its way into waterways, where new research suggests it impairs the growth of key aquatic bacteria. Read the full story here.

Feature of the week:

6 Science-Backed Benefits Of The Mediterranean Diet And How To Implement It

Google “the Mediterranean diet” and you’ll find search results suggesting it has numerous health benefits tied to the gut microbiome, improved pregnancy outcomes, and even erectile dysfunction. While a diet claiming to be a cure-all is nothing new, what makes the Mediterranean diet stand out is that some of its alleged perks are actually backed by science. Read the full story here.

