Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"How The Faces Of 3 Medieval Scots From The “Cradle Of Christianity” Were Revealed"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
clockPUBLISHED

How The Faces Of 3 Medieval Scots From The “Cradle Of Christianity” Were Revealed

The incredible reconstructions brought Medieval Scotland to life for a whole new generation.

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editor and Staff Writer

share9Shares
colorized reconstruction and 3D scan of the face of Bishop Walter of Whithorn, an elderly white man with balding head

The face of Bishop Walter of Whithorn, who died in 1235, was among the three reconstructions.

Image credit: Dr Chris Rynn

In recent years, facial reconstruction technology has allowed us to come face-to-face with our ancient ancestors in a way that had never been possible before. From a 50,000-year-old geriatric Neanderthal, to a medieval man with achondroplastic dwarfism, and the ever-enigmatic “hobbit” hominid Homo floresiensis, our forebears faces can now be revealed in stark relief.

In 2022, archaeologists at the University of Bradford were loaned a set of three medieval skills by National Museums Scotland and the Dumfries and Galloway Council museums service. The skulls had been unearthed as part of an extensive project to investigate the history of Whithorn.

Advertisement

Known as the “cradle of Scottish Christianity”, the priory at Whithorn was an important place of worship for more than 1,000 years. Archaeological excavations at the site have revealed a veritable treasure trove of artifacts, including a carved stone dating back to the fifth century CE that is the oldest evidence of Christianity in the country.

As well as objects of religious significance, there are a number of human burials at the site. As part of the Cold Case Whithorn project, in collaboration with the Whithorn Trust, archaeologists and forensic scientists set out to reconstruct the histories of some of the area’s former residents, including the three individuals to whom the skulls belonged.

boook svg

Related Stories

Sleep Paralysis – The Nightmare That Continues After You Wake Uparrow
Why Is It So Difficult For Witnesses To Positively Identify Criminals?arrow
Water Is Leaking Into The Earth’s Core, A 3D-Printed Robot Hand Has Ligaments And "Bones", And Much More This Weekarrow

Once the skulls had been scanned, forensic artist Dr Christopher Rynn applied his considerable expertise to the task of bringing their faces to life.

“This entails the use of facial soft tissue depths, musculature sculpted individually to fit each skull, and scientific methods of the estimation of each facial feature, such as eyes, nose, mouth and ears, from skull morphology,” Dr Rynn said in a statement.

Advertisement

One of the skulls was that of a woman, estimated to have been in her 20s at the time of her death. In an Instagram post, Dr Rynn explained that she was likely a high-status individual since she was buried alongside a bishop, but beyond that little is known about her life.

With her was the skull of a man who had a cleft lip and palate, a split in the lip and the roof of the mouth that can occur when the tissues do not fuse properly during development in the womb. Nowadays, this can repaired through surgery, although many children will require some ongoing treatment.

Facial Reconstruction
 Reconstructed face of a cleric with a cleft lip and palate.
Credit: Dr Chris Rynn


Rounding off our trio is Bishop Walter of Whithorn, who died in 1235. Dr Shirley Curtis-Summers, a bioarchaeologist at the University of Bradford, was able to perform stable isotope analysis on some of the burials, which revealed some more clues about Bishop Walter’s life.

“My role as a bioarchaeologist is to examine archaeological skeletons to identify indicators of disease and trauma. I also analysis human bones and teeth for stable isotope analysis, which can inform us about the types of foods people in the past were consuming, and whether they were local to their place of burial,” Dr Curtis-Summers said.

In the bishop’s case, we know that he had a penchant for fish, and that such a diet is indicative of his wealth and status. The same can be said for his elaborate burial – he was interred in a stone coffin lined with wood, complete with full clothing, his wooden crozier, and a ruby- and emerald-set gold ring.

The facial reconstructions were unveiled as part of the 2022 Wigtown Book Festival and went on to be displayed at the Whithorn Visitor Centre.

Advertisement

These types of reconstructions are adding a whole new layer to the already impressive amount of information that can be gleaned from archaeological finds, giving us a tantalizing glimpse into our history. After all, modern technology has made it possible to recreate our ancestors’ favorite tipples, learn about what kind of cheese they preferred, and even get an insight into the parasites that plagued them.

As Dr Curtis-Summers put it, “This project is of huge significance, because while we can never tell the full story of the lives of these medieval people, being able to reconstruct their diet, mobility, and now their faces, allows us to delve into their past and come face to face with them.”

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumanshumansancient ancestors
  • tag

  • facial reconstruction,

  • forensics,

  • archaeology,

  • Scotland,

  • medieval,

  • Christianity,

  • ancient ancestors

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Sleep Paralysis – The Nightmare That Continues After You Wake UpSleep paralysis
humanspsychology

Sleep Paralysis – The Nightmare That Continues After You Wake Up

clock7 hours ago
share44
Why Is It So Difficult For Witnesses To Positively Identify Criminals?black and white photo of witnesses sitting in front of a lineup of 4 men with two police officers present
humanspsychology

Why Is It So Difficult For Witnesses To Positively Identify Criminals?

clock9 hours ago
share5
Water Is Leaking Into The Earth’s Core, A 3D-Printed Robot Hand Has Ligaments And "Bones", And Much More This WeekAll the biggest science news stories of the week.
humansHumans

Water Is Leaking Into The Earth’s Core, A 3D-Printed Robot Hand Has Ligaments And "Bones", And Much More This Week

clock9 hours ago