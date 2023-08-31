Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"How Can We Tell If Artificial Intelligence Is Conscious?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

technologyTechnology
clockPUBLISHED

How Can We Tell If Artificial Intelligence Is Conscious?

A new preprint has some intriguing ideas.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

comments1Comment
share44Shares
An electronic-looking brain.

When they start to look like shiny brains, that might be a clue.

Image credit: Who is Danny/Shutterstock.com

If artificial intelligence (AI) advances keep happening, it may one day be reasonable to ask "Is this machine conscious"?

The Turing Test, created by renowned mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing, looks to see if a computer can fool a human into believing that they too are an ordinary human being. As natural language models and AI chatbots improve, AI is becoming more successful at convincing us that they are human. But this doesn't mean that they are conscious, or have any understanding of the conversations that they are taking part in. Essentially, they receive an input and apply an algorithm, which gives the output that is statistically more likely to please (and be coherent to) the human in front of them.

Advertisement

Basically, sophistication in tasks – even those such as communication which we see as uniquely human – does not equal consciousness. So, how will we be able to tell if AI has become conscious?

In a preprint paper that has not yet been subject to peer review, a team of neuroscientists, computer scientists, and philosophers have suggested indicators that could suggest consciousness in AI. The team looked at a number of consciousness theories in humans, including Global Workspace Theory, and how they might relate to AI.

"The global workspace theory (GWT) of consciousness is founded on the idea that humans and other animals use many specialised systems, often called modules, to perform cognitive tasks of particular kinds," the team wrote in their paper. "These specialised systems can perform tasks efficiently, independently and in parallel. However, they are also integrated to form a single system by features of the mind which allow them to share information."

The global workspace theory is technically not a theory of consciousness, as these processes could theoretically happen without agency. However, the team writes that AIs meeting conditions of GWT – including that information from all modules is available to the workspace – could be on a checklist for AI consciousness.

Advertisement

The team looked at other theories, such as higher-order theory; the idea that consciousness requires awareness of thought and function, which comes from higher-order awareness in your mind. If AI was able to show it was doing aspects of higher-order theory, such as being able to select what inputs it listens to and focus its attention on certain information, it would again be an indicator of AI consciousness.

The team writes that their paper is far from the final word on the topic, and they aim to encourage more research on consciousness and its application to AI, in case we develop it by accident, or even by design.

"One possible argument for the view that we are likely to build conscious AI is that consciousness is associated with greater capabilities in animals, so we will build conscious AI systems in the course of pursuing more capable AI," they write in their conclusion.

"Some influential AI researchers are currently pursuing projects that aim to increase AI capabilities by building systems that are more likely to be conscious."

Advertisement

The preprint is available via arXiv.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • consciousness,

  • AI

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Micrometers-Thin Battery Could Power Smart Contact Lenses And Charge Using Human TearsWoman with tear running down cheek.
technologyTechnology

Micrometers-Thin Battery Could Power Smart Contact Lenses And Charge Using Human Tears

clock2 days ago
comments2
share69
New Blended Wing Body Aircraft Could Take To The Air In Just 4 Yearsconcept rendering of blended wing body aircraft
technologyfuture

New Blended Wing Body Aircraft Could Take To The Air In Just 4 Years

clock3 days ago
share94
Can We Learn To Be Happier? Find Out More In Issue 14 Of CURIOUS – Out NowIFLScience's free digital magazine CURIOUS ISSUE 14 out now
technologyTechnology

Can We Learn To Be Happier? Find Out More In Issue 14 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

clock5 days ago
share46